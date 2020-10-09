No school has come close to matching Manheim Township’s 10 District Three team golf championships.

You can’t come any closer to No. 11 than the Blue Streaks did Friday.

Township fell one agonizing shot short, 319 strokes to Wilson’s 318, for the Class AAA team title at York’s Briarwood Golf Club.

“They’re all saying, ‘It’s my fault,’ ’’ said Township coach Steve Brenner. “You can’t do that. You put it on one shot. Our guys played well. It’s OK.’’

“We all played well, and we all made mistakes,’’ said Township senior Connor Strine, who led the way with a 74. “We’re not going to beat ourselves up over it.’’

Indeed, the Streaks had solid numbers: Strine’s 74, a 79 from Sean Cliff, 81 from Andrew Bilson and 85 from Emmett Kappesser. Cliff, who led L-L Section One in stroke average, played his last five holes one under par.

Wilson’s No. 1, Jared Foltz, matched Strine’s 74, and the Berks County champs also got 79s from Evan Jazinak and freshman Kayla Maletta.

In Class AA, Annville-Cleona got four scores in the 80s, including 85s by Jeremy Seyfert and Simon Domencic, and finished third, 14 shots behind champion Boiling Springs.

Friday’s round was also the first round of the district individual tournament, which concludes Saturday at Briarwood.

Strine is tied for fourth, two shots behind co-leaders Devin Smith of Waynesboro and Spring Grove’s Karl Frisk, both at even-par 72.

Strine, who won the last two Lancaster-Lebanon League titles, blazed out of the gate Friday with four birdies in his first six holes.

“That was all the putter,’’ he said. “I made some 15-footers. I don’t have the best history with this golf course, so it was nice to get off to a good start.’’

Strine finished 15th in the state tournament last year, but 18th in districts, at Briarwood.

In Class AA, Lancaster Mennonite’s Jonathan Glick was five over par after five holes but steadied nicely to shoot 78. He trails Trinity’s James Ulsh by just a shot.

Carlisle’s Hannah Barrett shot a superb 71 to lead the AAA girls’ tournament, but several L-L players are in the hunt: Cocalico Moua, tied for third at 79; Amanda Wolf of Penn Manor, fifth with an 84; L-L champion Katie Lapinsky of Lampeter-Strasburg, tied for sixth at 85; and Jill Fidler of Cedar Crest, eighth with an 86.

Other local golfers who survived Friday’s cut: Boys’ AAA - Cocalico’s Trey Rios (77, T11th), Cliff of Township (79, T19th), Logan Wagner of Solanco and Matt Wilson of L-S (both shot 80, T23), Sawyer Martin of Hempfield

and Bilson of Township (both shot 81, T26th).

Boys’ AA - Brady Wiggins of Lancaster County Christian (80, T7th) and Pequea Valley’s Kyle Ebersol (85, T14th). Girls’ AAA - Keegan Dings of Penn Manor (90, 13th).