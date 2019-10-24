Time was getting short, chances in the double digits for the home side, but goals an ethereal dream.
Then Isabella Wendler’s corner kick service dropped into the box and — eventually — salvation was at hand.
Wendler’s kick came to Rachel Nolt, whose shot was blocked by Lydia Burton.
The short deflection came to Makenna Copley, who fired it into the net and defending champion Manheim Central (17-5) returned to the semifinals of the District Three Class 3A girls' soccer playoffs with a 1-0 victory over Cocalico Thursday at the Barons’ Elden Rettew Field.
The Barons will host fellow Lancaster-Lebanon League side Solanco at 7 p.m. Monday in the semifinals.
The Golden Mules (14-4-2) continued their fantastic postseason ride with a victory over Fleetwood, 4-2 in penalty kicks, after a scoreless 110 minutes of regulation and overtime.
Solanco senior keeper Gabi Dolan saved the night in the second OT, pushing a dangerous shot wide of the frame, then got the PK period off to a great start, burying the Mules' first shot.
Alana Yoder and Kayden Bedwell followed with made shots.
Dolan layed out to save two of Fleetwood’s four shots and, after Nikki Trout’s shot inside the post just bounced out, Graci Unger clinched the victory by burying her strike.
“It was bend, don’t break. Our defense played lights out,” Mules' coach Ken Yoder said by phone. “We held their dangerous strikers in check all night (and) Gabi Dolan came up absolutely huge for us.”
Meanwhile, back in Manheim.
“We were hungry to score a goal,” said Copley. “Isabella just played a great ball, it came to Rachel, their center back deflected it. It kind of just fell at my feet, my head was down and I just hoped it went in. Thank God I finished it.”
The teams renewed acquaintances nine days after Manheim posted a 2-0 win over the Eagles (12-7-2) in the L-L semifinals.
That match was fairly wide open, but Thursday night was more like the defensive tests that marked the time when both resided in the L-L Section Two.
“We definitely had some energy,” Eagles' coach Dan Hogan said.
“Both teams knew what each other were about,” said Barons' boss Andrew Stoltzfus. “So it was a lot tighter.”
What offense there was came from the Barons, who saw Copley hit the post in the 16th minute. Summer Bates’ follow deflected over the end line for a corner that was cleared.
Fifteen minutes later, a Wendler shot was blocked by Madison Weaver with keeper Aleigha Kohl making the stop on Wendler’s follow.
The corners and shots were 4-1 in Manheim’s favor at the half and they continued to create opportunities in the second half.
Opportunities turned aside by the Eagles' defense, playing solid in front of Kohl, a field player pressed into her second scholastic start in goal by injuries to Adrienne McGallicher and Paige Myer.
“We just make sure we keep things safe,” said Hogan, “especially with our goalkeeper situation. Which, by the way, she was amazing. You’d never know she hasn’t played goal since like U-9s.”
Unwilling to sacrifice their defensive shape, the Eagles were denied in the offensive third by Baron center-backs Tori Fahnestock and Autumn Greiner, who turned away multiple crosses and entry passes.
Wendler, who had a busy night with two corners, five shots on goal and another four chances, stepped to her third corner with a potential overtime looming.
Then it wasn’t.