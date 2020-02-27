Hempfield is heading to the PIAA girls basketball playoffs.

Facing a win-or-go-home seventh-place game on Thursday night, Autumn Cook scored 12 points, Lindsey Durkota added 11 points, and the host Black Knights beat Dallastown 39-20 for the final District Three Class 6A state-playoff slot.

Hempfield led 12-11 at halftime, and then outscored the Wildcats 27-9 in the second half to sew up a spot in the PIAA playoffs. The Knights will take on the District One champion on March 6.

Also in Class 6A:

Governor Mifflin 35, Manheim Township 26: Gina Fiore hit three 3-pointers and scored 11 points, and the Berks County champs closed the game on a 16-8 run and topped the Blue Streaks in the fifth-place game in Shillington. Katie Bushong scored 13 points for Township, which will take on the District Seven champ in the first round of states on March 6.

In Class 4A:

Northern Lebanon 33, Susquehanna Township 28: Zara Zerman popped in 17 points, and the host Vikings used a 10-0 third-quarter spree to overcome an 18-12 halftime deficit and earn third place in District Three. Northern Lebanon will take on the District 12 runner-up in the first round of states on March. 6.

And in Class 1A:

Christian School of York 31, Lebanon Catholic 29: The Beavers settled for fourth place in the District Three bracket when the host Defenders held on late for the win. Emma Bell scored 21 points for CSY; Avery Hupp popped in 14 points for Lebanon Catholic, which will face the District Six champ in the first round of states on March 7.

Halifax 48, Veritas Academy 33: The bad news is that the Monarchs saw their season come to a half when the host Wildcats picked up the victory to earn the fifth and final PIAA slot from District Three. The good news is that Veritas Academy’s Serena Hartzler scored 18 points, including the 1,000th point in her career.