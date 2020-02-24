It's the final week of the District 3 girls' basketball playoffs, and 11 local teams still have their dancing shoes on.

That includes Linden Hall, which is set to play for the Class 2A championship, as well as Lancaster Catholic, Lancaster Country Day and Lebanon Catholic, which are all set for semifinal-round matchups in the coming days.

Sports writer Jeff Reinhart stops by to chat everything L-L League girls' basketball, including District 3 previews, news and notes, plus a milestone update.

