Nine of the 10 Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey teams that qualified for the District Three playoffs were in action on Wednesday, but only four picked up the win necessary to continue their seasons on Saturday.

No. 4 Penn Manor, Lancaster County's lone inactive team, earned a first round bye in Class 3A and will play No. 5 Central Dauphin in Saturday's quarterfinals.

Take a closer look at the results for area squads below.

Class 3A

Conestoga Valley 1, Exeter 0

Carli Eberly broke up the deadlock 12:07 into the second half and goalie Brooke Eberly stopped five shots in the shutout to send No. 7 CV (14-4) into the quarterfinals. The Buckskins will face No. 2 Wilson (17-1), which had a first round bye.

Manheim Township 1, Cumberland Valley 0

No. 8 Township may have been at a disadvantage in corners and shots, but Rea Fox made sure the Blue Streaks (14-7) went home with a win on a goal early in the second half.

Township will take on top-seeded Lower Dauphin (15-0-2), the defending champion, on Saturday.

Class 2A

Manheim Central 4, Susquehannock 0

The Barons took a 3-0 lead at halftime and Lily Sipel scored twice, once in each period, to send No. 6 Central (14-4-1) into the quarterfinals. Goalie Mikayla Regan turned away all four Susquehannock shots.

Central will face No. 3 East Pennsboro, a 8-0 winner over West Perry, on Saturday.

Palmyra 7, Cocalico 0

Lauren Wadas had a hat trick, with all three goals coming in the second half, to lead top-seeded Palmyra past No. 16 Cocalico. Summer Haldeman and Leanne Digman split time in goal, each saving four shots for the Eagles (10-9), who were held without a corner or a shot in the game.

Donegal 3, Lampeter-Strasburg 1

Class 1A

Bishop McDevitt 1, Northern Lebanon 0 (OT)

Northern Lebanon goalie Emma Bomberger stopped a penalty stroke with 4:32 left in regulation to keep the game scoreless and force overtime. No. 14 Bishop McDevitt (12-7) found the golden goal, however, with Izzy Zito scoring with 5:39 remaining for the upset.

McDevitt will meet No. 6 Eastern York, 1-0 winner over Littlestown, while No. 3 Northern Lebanon's season ends with a 17-2-1 record.

Boiling Springs 4, Annville-Cleona 1

No. 5 Boiling Springs took the lead 12 minutes into play, but No. 12 A-C found the two minutes later as Elizabeth Matusiak redirected a cross into the cage. Brinn Mancuso scored what proved to be the game-winning goal for the Bubblers 20 seconds into the second half.

Boiling Springs (16-1-1) advances to play No. 4 Bermudian Springs, a 4-0 winner over Camp Hill, while A-C's season ends with a 9-4-3 record.

Fleetwood 2, Elco 0