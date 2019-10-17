Ten Lancaster-Lebanon League field hockey teams didn't have to wait long to find out the name of their next opponent.
A day after posting the final powering rankings of the 2019 season, District Three released the official postseason brackets, giving local qualifying squads a look at who and when they will be playing in the opening round.
Brackets were officially posted on Thursday, with the L-L represented in all three classifications. Penn Manor, Conestoga Valley and Manheim Township will compete in Class 3A, while Manheim Central, Lampeter-Strasburg, Donegal and Cocalico play in Class 2A. Northern Lebanon, Elco and Annville-Cleona qualified in Class 1A.
The district championships begin with first round matchups on Wednesday, followed by the quarterfinals on Saturday, Oct. 26 and the semifinals on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The championship games will be held at Milton Hershey's Spartan Stadium and the consolation and placement games at Lower Dauphin on Saturday, Nov. 2. The Class 1A final will start the triple header at 1 p.m, followed by Class 2A at 3 p.m. and Class 3A at 5 p.m.
Here's a look at the first round games for each L-L team.
Class 3A
Twelve teams qualified for the postseason, with the top four squads — including No. 4 Penn Manor (14-3) — earning a first round bye. The Comets, last season's runner-up, will face either No. 5 Central Dauphin (13-4) or the 12th seeded District 6 champion — Mifflin County (10-8) plays State College (6-11) Thursday night — in the quarterfinals.
Seventh-seeded CV (13-4) will face No. 10 Exeter (11-6-1) at Hempfield Wednesday at 8 p.m. The winner of that game will meet No. 2 Wilson (17-1) in the next round.
No. 8 Manheim Township (11-6) will open the tournament against No. 9 Cumberland Valley (11-6-1) at Lower Dauphin at 7:30 p.m. The winner of that game advances to face top-seeded Lower Dauphin (15-0-2), the defending champion.
Times and locations for the quarterfinals have yet to be determined.
The top four teams will advance to the PIAA tournament.
Class 2A
No. 6 Manheim Central (13-4-1) will open a doubleheader at Hempfield on Wednesday, taking on No. 11 Susquehannock (10-7) at 6 p.m.
A trio of L-L schools will play at 7 p.m., including a rematch of Section Two rivals.
Five-time defending champion Donegal (12-5), now seeded ninth, will take on No. 8 Lampeter-Strasburg (12-4-1) at Penn Manor. No. 16 Cocalico (10-8) will also take the field Wednesday evening, facing top-seeded Palmyra (15-3), last year's runner-up, in the nightcap of a doubleheader at Milton Hershey.
Of the 16 teams that qualified, the top six will advance to states.
Class 1A
Fourteen teams qualified, with the top two schools — No. 1 Greenwood (14-1-2) and No. 2 Oley Valley (17-0) — earning a first round bye.
Section Three champion Northern Lebanon (17-0-1) earned the area's highest seed, checking in at No. 3. That sets up a meeting with No. 14 Bishop McDevitt at Milton Hershey Wednesday at 5 p.m.
No. 9 Elco (11-4-1) will play No. 8 Fleetwood (13-4) at Penn Manor at 5 p.m., while No. 12 Annville-Cleona (10-3-3) will take on No. 5 Boiling Springs (15-1-1) at West Perry at 7:30 p.m.
Defending champion Greenwood will line-up against the Elco-Fleetwood winner in Saturday's quarterfinals.
The top five teams advance to the advance to states.