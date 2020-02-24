For Manheim Township, the third time was the charm.

Freshly minted L-L League Section 1 MVP Katie Bushong scored 15 points, and the sixth-seeded Blue Streaks closed the game on a 15-8 clip and topped rival Hempfield 35-29 in a Class 6A consolation semifinal in Neffsville on Monday night.

The Section 1 champ Black Knights were 2-0 against Township in the regular season, with 30-28 and 21-19 victories on the way to a nifty 13-0 league run.

But the Streaks (19-7) got some revenge on Monday.

BOX SCORE

Township, the Section 1 runner-up behind Hempfield, clinched a spot in the PIAA playoffs with the win, and the Streaks will play Thursday at No. 4 Governor Mifflin in the fifth-place game, which will determine seeding for the state playoffs.

Mifflin, the Berks County champ, outlasted York/Adams champ Dallastown 41-37 in the other consolation semifinal on Monday.

Against Township, Jess Weinoldt scored six points for No. 7 Hempfield, which will host No. 9 Dallastown in the seventh-place game Thursday. The winner there goes to states; the loser is eliminated.

The Knights (18-8) were within 23-21 heading into the fourth quarter against Township, but the Streaks had the last run to ice it.

In the 6A winner’s bracket on Monday, top-seeded Central Dauphin KO’d Red Lion 49-40, and Central York upended defending champ Cumberland Valley 37-36 on a buzzer-beater in overtime.

CD will take on CY for gold on Saturday in Hershey’s Giant Center; Red Lion will square off against CV for third place on Thursday. All four semifinalists earned PIAA bids.

