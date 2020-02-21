Lancaster Catholic opened defense of its back-to-back District Three Class 4A championships in fine fashion on Friday night.

It took the host Crusaders a little while to get up to speed. But once they punched it into fourth gear, Catholic ran away from Fleetwood for a 57-27 quarterfinal victory.

Back on the court for the first time since winning the L-L League championship back on Feb. 13, the top-seeded Crusaders couldn’t quite get out of first gear in the first half against the eighth-seeded Tigers. But Catholic opened the third quarter with a game-changing 15-2 run and cruised from there.

“We were flat the whole first half,” Catholic coach Charlie Detz said. “There was no enthusiasm, no energy and no intensity. And those are the three things that get us going. Those things trigger everything we do. But they got the message at halftime, and they came out in the third and really delivered.”

Up next for the Crusaders is a semifinal showdown at home on Tuesday against fourth-seeded Susquehanna Township, which outlasted Bermudian Springs 67-63 on Friday. Tuesday’s other semifinal pits No. 3 Eastern York at No. 2 Northern Lebanon, Catholic’s Section Four rival.

All four semifinalists locked up spots in the PIAA playoffs.

Northern Lebanon topped Bishop McDevitt 60-45 on Friday behind Zara Zerman, who hit four 3-pointers and poured in 33 points.

After a sluggish start against Fleetwood, Catholic finally got it going when Bryanna Hicks beat the first-quarter horn with a 3-pointer, and then she hit another trey early in the second quarter, and the Crusaders had a 25-16 lead at the break.

Jeriyah Johnson sparked Catholic’s first-half breakout with a 3-pointer and a fast-break layup, as the Crusaders forced 13 turnovers in the first 16 minutes and 33 overall.

Catholic (23-3) broke the game wide open in the third quarter. Zaniah Banks, who had a team-high 10 points, capped the 15-2 run with a layup, and she added a 3-pointer. Sommer Reeser also drilled a trey during the spree — giving her 71 triples this season — and Naomi Zulueta and Cassie Peris added conventional three-point plays as the Crusaders took a cozy 43-19 lead.

“I thought we had a little rust, and at times it felt like we were kind of starting all over again,” Detz said. “But we came out in the second half and sped them up and did what we like to do.”

Fleetwood (14-10) will take on No. 5 Bermudian Springs (18-6) in the consolation semifinals on Tuesday. Bermudian Springs beat Lancaster Catholic way back on Dec. 6 in the season-opener for both teams.

Also Friday:

Northern Lebanon 60, Bishop McDevitt 45: The host Vikings trailed 15-8 after the first quarter and 28-26 at the half, and then outscored the Crusaders 34-17 in the second half to advance to the semifinals. Zerman had 19 of her 33 points in the first half, and Lindsay McFeaters added 14 points for the Vikings, who will welcome Eastern York — a 59-27 winner over Wyomissing — on Tuesday.

