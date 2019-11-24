From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 5, until the very last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s happening around the league …

My Helmet Sticker winners from Friday’s District 3 championship games, and a couple of thoughts/notables moving forward, as Cocalico and Lampeter-Strasburg — a couple of L-L League Section 2 rivals — prep for PIAA state semifinal games:

1. COCALICO HELMET STICKERS

He does not have a helmet, but a big, gold sticker for head coach Dave Gingrich. This guy has been in Cocalico’s program forever. First as an assistant coach under Phil Kauffman, and the last 16 years as the Eagles’ skipper. He has seen it all, including setbacks in three previous D3 title-game appearances. Gingrich got his team over the hump this time around, preaching togetherness, team-bonding and camaraderie. In fact, the best moment Friday night might have been early in the fourth quarter, when Gingrich called a timeout with his squad leading 45-0. He walked out to the huddle, shared a moment with his players, and had his first-team offensive unit exit the field together, en masse, hands clasped and arms raised, to take one last bow for the crowd on their home field. That’s classy. With tears welling up in his eyes after the game, Gingrich was quick to thank the Cocalico community for all of its support over the years. It was heartfelt. He heaped all the praise on his kids and his trusty coaching staff, who took a team with eight seniors — eight! — and overcame two mid-season setbacks to pick up speed and bring a district championship to Denver. Without a doubt, Cocalico is playing its best football right now, and that means everything in Pennsylvania in late November. And that has a ton to do with Gingrich, who continues to press all the right buttons and get the utmost out of his kids.

2. LAMPETER-STRASBURG HELMET STICKERS

He does not have a helmet, but a big, gold sticker for head coach John Manion. The Pioneers’ skipper has been at this longer than any other L-L League coach; he and Manheim Township boss Mark Evans are both 22-year coaching vets in our little neck of the woods. So Manion knows his way around a sideline, a film room and a practice session. It had been a while since Manion took a team to a D3 title game — 2007 and 2011 were the last times L-S had been here — and he did what he does best: Put his kids in the best positions to succeed, pay attention to details, play fundamental football, and get the job done. No flash. No sizzle. Just hard-nosed, confident football. End result: L-S captured its second D3 gold trophy — that 2007 squad won a D3-3A crown — as the Pioneers kept their joyride going. But make no mistake: It’s no fluke that L-S is still standing. What this team has overcome is pretty wild, from all-star QB Sean McTaggart going down with a season-ending knee injury in Week 1, to newbie QB Conner Nolt missing the D3 opener with a bum ankle, to 1,000-yard rusher Bryan McKim missing two playoff games with a gimpy ankle, to nagging injuries along both offensive and defensive lines all season. No matter. Manion and his trusty lieutenants inserted the next-man-up policy, and the Pioneers delivered. And how: A win over previously undefeated York Suburban, the No. 1 seed, in the district quarterfinals. An unbelievable, come-from-behind victory against 14-time D3 champ Bishop McDevitt in the district semifinals. And, finally, a hard-earned, keep-riding-that-moment win over 4-time D3 champ Berks Catholic for the gold medals. All three of those games were on the road, by the way — talk about going behind enemy lines against those three foes — as L-S won a district championship as the No. 8 seed in the bracket. Let that rattle around in your brain for a minute. It’s awesome to see good things happen to good people. John Manion is good people.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STANDINGS, STATS

3. Cocalico QB Noah Palm rushed for 116 yards in the Eagles’ 45-7 romp over Cedar Cliff in the D3-5A finale. In doing so, he joined the L-L League’s very exclusive 4,000-yard rushing club. Palm is the league’s all-time leader in QB rushing yards. Impressively, three kids on the list call Cocalico home. Here is the league’s all-time rushing-leader chart …

L-L LEAGUE CAREER RUSHING LEADERS

Roman Clay, Lancaster Catholic — 5,940 yards

Tommy Long, Lebanon Catholic — 5,662 yards

Austin Hartman, Cocalico — 5,107 yards

Kevin Kelley, Conestoga Valley — 4,991 yards

Jaren Hayes, Cedar Crest — 4,882 yards

Mike Kitchen, Lebanon — 4,366 yards

Mike Madara, Donegal — 4,197 yards

Tab Musser, Cocalico — 4,092 yards

Noah Palm, Cocalico — 4,007 yards (active)

