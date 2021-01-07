Now that the winter high school sports season has been given the thumbs up to proceed, District Three is very much planning on contesting its playoffs across the board in the coming months.

They just aren’t quite ready to announce how many teams and how many individual athletes will qualify for their respective winter playoff brackets.

District Three committee members on Thursday discussed potential playoff qualifying standards, and even approved some tentative dates moving forward. But they will not announce how their official winter playoff brackets will look until their next meeting on Jan. 19.

That means many L-L League basketball teams will play multiple games before learning how many squads will eventually make the district playoffs. The committee did approve two key dates on Thursday:

In basketball, Feb. 13 will be the freeze date to add new games to your schedule. Any new games added after that date will not count toward your district power rating. Games scheduled prior to Feb. 13 that were legitimately postponed — weather, etc. — will still count. The deadline date to compile hoops power points is Feb. 27.

To be clear: You can add games after Feb. 13; they just won't count toward your district power rating. The PIAA has given teams permission to add games through March this winter because of the truncated season.

The district will post daily, updated power rankings for all winter sports teams on its fan page starting this weekend, when the basketball season tips off Friday.

District Three chairman Dave Bitting, Lower Dauphin’s athletic director, revealed that the basketball playoffs will be contested March 1-13, but he was mum on how many teams will make it.

“Everything is on the table,” Bitting said. “We’ll keep looking at all of our options. Our considerations are anything from keeping the tournament the way it was last year, to reducing the field to work with the available days we have to play and compete.”

WRESTLING: The dual-meet freeze date to add matches is Jan. 31, and the power-rating deadline is Feb. 13. The sectional tournaments are set for Feb. 20, with Class 2A at two venues and Class 3A spread over four venues. District Three wrestling chairperson Mike Craig, Cumberland Valley’s athletic director, said he’s securing backup sites just in case.

Craig said to expect “a limit field” of wrestlers qualifying for the district events.

The D3-2A finals are slated for Feb. 21 at Central Dauphin East, and the D3-3A finals are on tap for Feb. 27 at Spring Grove. Top finishers there will advance to the Super Regionals: Class 2A is March 6 and Class 3A is March 7. The PIAA individual finals are set for March 13-14.

The district did not announce dates for the team tournament, only confirming that it will take place after the individual events.

SWIMMING/DIVING: Entry deadline for the district finals is Feb. 25, with the championships tentatively set for March 6, with Class 3A at Cumberland Valley and Class 2A at Central York. Officials are still working out qualifying standards, but did say the finals will likely be contested in two sessions per day, and by gender in the natatorium.

BOWLING: Two dates to circle, with the district independent-school finals on Feb. 13 at ABC North Lanes in Harrisburg, and the full district finals on Feb. 27 at Hiester Lanes in Reading.

COMPETITIVE SPIRIT: Finals are tentatively set for March 20 at CD East.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77