The District Three is surveying its members to gauge where they stand on playing sports this fall, Lower Dauphin athletic director Dave Bitting told LNP|LancasterOnline on Friday.

Bitting is a voting member on the District Three committee and took the responsibility Friday to send the surveys to leaders of the leagues within the district.

The move comes two days after the PIAA Board of Directors adopted a 26-page return to competition plan. That plan provided three options for fall sports programs to follow.

The plan's ideal scenario would be to proceed as normal with the fall sports schedule. There is also an alternate plan that moves the first playing date to Sept. 14 for all sports except football, and Sept. 18 for football. The third option is a hybrid model, wherein all sports in a particular league or district must begin no later than Oct. 5.

“The state has essentially shown three plans that were options for schools,” Bitting said. “What I wanted to do was survey each of the leagues. So we created a little bit of a survey that we could send out to each of the league’s executive directors and their membership schools to see what they are deciding to do.”

On Thursday, the WPIAL (District Seven) and the Eastern Pennsylvania Conference — featuring schools in the greater Allentown and Bethlehem areas in District 11 — opted to push back its starting dates for fall sports.

Also Thursday, Norristown High School, a large District One program in Montgomery County, suspended all fall athletics. The administration there is recommending that those programs be canceled this year.

Any fall sports plans, however, would be dashed if Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf or the state's Department of Health pulls the plug on athletics. Individual school districts can also red-light sports, as Norristown has already shown.

Bitting emphasized, “it’s too early to say” which way District Three is leaning, which is where the survey comes into play.

“We asked that these surveys be returned in a timely manner,” Bitting said. “Quite frankly, we would like to have an idea coming up sometime this week ... we’re pressed up against the eight ball with heat acclimatization practices beginning Aug. 10 (for football). So we’d like to find out what everyone is thinking.”

District Three is made up of the Commonwealth Christian Athletic Conference, Berks League, Lancaster-Lebanon League, Mid-Penn Conference, Tri-Valley League and the York-Adams League.

Elco athletic director Doug Bohannon, who is also the District Three chairman, told LNP|LancasterOnline on Thursday, "I'm not speaking for the league or for the district, but I think we'll try and stay on schedule.”

It’s worth pointing out the next L-L Board of Control meeting is next week, and the next District Three committee meeting is Aug. 27.

“We can always move up that (District Three committee) meeting if we have to,” Bitting said.

But as of now in the L-L and the rest of District Three, heat acclimatization practices for football are slated to begin Aug. 10, with the rest of the fall sports practices scheduled to start Aug. 17. The local prep golf season tees off Aug. 20, and the first official football play date set for Aug. 28.

