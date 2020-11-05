For three Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams, the playoffs have officially arrived.

Warwick, in Class 5A, and Lampeter-Strasburg and Elco in 4A, are prepped and ready for District 3 semifinal games.

Friday’s slate is jam-packed, with two of those playoff tilts — Warwick’s game against New Oxford was pushed back to Saturday — plus a league-mandated crossover game and a handful of nonleague matchups.

One game was postponed: The Cedar Bowl — Cedar Crest at Lebanon — will now be played Nov. 13. The Falcons and the Cedars will both be idle this week.

One game was canceled: The Ephrata at Columbia crossover clash is off and won't be rescheduled; the Crimson Tide, which hasn't played since Oct. 23, is actively searching for an opponent this weekend. Ephrata's season is over; the Mountaineers were supposed to play at Manheim Central next week, and that game is canceled.

Previewing a very busy Week 8 slate. All games begin at 7 p.m., unless noted …

FRIDAY’S GAMES

DISTRICT 3 PLAYOFFS

CLASS 4A

Conrad Weiser (6-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (7-0): The Scouts and the Pioneers will lock horns for the third time in district-playoff action, and they’ve split 1-1. … Weiser has just two turnovers and averages 388 yards a game. But the Scouts are now tasked with curtailing L-S’s red-hot offense, which averages 48 points and 362 yards a game. … Key stat: L-S, the outright L-L League Section 3 champ, owns the top-ranked defense in the league; the Pioneers are allowing just 167 yards a game, and they’ve yielded only 582 rushing yards. … Key kid: CW QB Logan Klitsch has passed for 1,097 yards, rushed for 355 yards, and accounted for 20 touchdowns. … And this: Weiser is in the D3 playoffs for the third year in a row, and the Scouts have been to a finale one time, losing to Bishop McDevitt in the 1996 2A title game by a 53-34 count. … L-S, in the postseason for the 12th year in a row, has two D3 titles, in 2007 and last year, as the Pioneers open defense of that crown. Interestingly, L-S beat Weiser in a first-round game in 2007, on the way to the gold trophy. ... Fun fact: When the Berks League teams join the L-L League in 2022, L-S and Conrad Weiser will be Section 4 foes.

Northern York (5-1) at Elco (6-0): First meeting ever between the Polar Bears and the Raiders, with a spot in the district finale hanging in the balance. … NY lost some momentum with a shutout loss to Waynesboro last week; Elco, the outright L-L League Section 3 champ, has been idle since Oct. 23 and should be well-rested for this clash. Polar Bears must slow down the Raiders’ rampaging rushing attack, which has piled up a league-best 2,108 ground yards. … Key stat: NY QB Jordan Heisey has accounted for 1,013 total yards and eight touchdowns. Elco counters with the second-ranked D in the league, giving up just 186 yards a game. … Key kid: Elco QB Braden Bohannon (league-best 802 rushing yards, 15 TD) pilots the Raiders’ Veer O ship. … And this: No championship game appearances for the Polar Bears, who are back in the playoffs for the third year in a row. Elco is also here for the third straight year, and the Raiders have made one title-game appearance, falling to Wyomissing 28-0 in the 2001 2A finale. … Fun fact: NY coach Bill Miller is a Donegal grad.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATS, STANDINGS

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Lancaster Catholic (1-6) at Annville-Cleona (3-4): The Crusaders are feeling fine and dandy after surviving Lebanon 15-12 in OT last Friday for their first win this season. The Little Dutchmen — how’s this for coincidence — are also coming off an OT win, 29-28 over Pequea Valley. … Key stat: A-C has yielded 1,910 rushing yards, most in the L-L League. … Key kids: Catholic K-P Daniel Mueller and A-C K-P Mac Plummer were all-state performers last fall, and are two of the best specialists in the business in the area.

NONLEAGUE

Berks Catholic (4-3) at Donegal (3-3), 6 p.m.: Odd not seeing the Saints in the district playoffs; they were in six title games in a row (!) from 2014-19, and won four crowns over that sizzling clip. The Indians are looking for a bounce back effort after falling to Ephrata last week — one week after a spiffy come-from-behind victory at Lebanon. … Key stat: Berks Catholic has pilfered 16 takeaways. … Key kids: BC backs Justin Small, Colby Newton and Christian Cacchione have all rushed for 500-plus yards this fall. Rush-D is a must for Donegal.

Northern Lebanon (0-7) at James Buchanan (0-4), 6 p.m.: The good news here is that someone is picking up their first victory this season, as the Vikings try and snap their 11-game slide. … Key stat: NL is averaging just 121 yards a game, least in the L-L League. Can the Vikings get it rolling vs. JB? … Key kid: NL WR Rasheed Beldor (8-165, 20.6 yards per catch, 2 TD) has been a big-play threat for the Vikings. ... And this: Common opponent is Annville-Cleona; JB fell to A-C 47-22 in a nonleague tussle on Oct. 12, and A-C topped NL 28-14 in a Section 4 game back on Oct. 2.

Penn Manor (1-5) at Conestoga Valley (4-2): The Comets are coming off their first win this season, making a key defensive stand late in a 21-20 victory over Solanco. The Buckskins are feeling it; they’re riding a 3-game winning streak behind a big-play offense, and CV’s defense pitched a 35-0 shutout last week vs. McCaskey. … Key stat: The Bucks have allowed 506 passing yards, third-fewest in the L-L League. Penn Manor likes to go up top with QB Luke Braas (895 passing yards, 6 TD); can the Comets win the air battle? … Key kid: CV multi-purpose back Jaiyell Plowden (190 rushing yards, 3 TD; 8 receptions, 1 TD grab) has been dangerous, no matter where he’s lined up for the Bucks. … And this: Both of these squads have one more game to go next Friday after this collision — CV will host Daniel Boone in a makeup nonleague game, while Penn Manor will welcome McCaskey for a makeup Section 1 scrap.

McCaskey (0-7) at Octorara (5-2): Here’s a matchup you don’t see every day, as the Red Tornado — out to snap a 24-game slide — and the Braves will meet for the first time in a varsity tackle gridiron game. Octorara features the top-ranked offense in the league at 425 yards a game. … Key stat: Octorara has also been stingy on D; the Braves are giving up 244 yards a game — fifth-best in the league. … Key kid: McCaskey WR Isaac Burks (13-329, 25.3 yards per catch, 3 TD) has been a home-run threat for the Tornado, and he’s also excelled in the return game. … And this: As mentioned, McCaskey will be at Penn Manor next Friday for a makeup Section 1 game.

Manheim Township (5-2) at Pennsbury (0-5): The Blue Streaks picked up this game on the fly when first Harrisburg and then Central Dauphin had to cancel potential matchups because of coronavirus concerns in their school districts. … Pennsbury is a Class 6A program and competes in the Suburban One League National Division; they’re one year removed from a second-place 5-1 division run and a trip to the D1-6A playoffs, where the Falcons suffered a first-round loss against Downingtown West. Township, behind a piping-hot, field-stretching offense, is riding a 5-game winning tear. … Key stat: MT QB Evan Clark has 18 TD passes against — wait for it — no interceptions, in 141 pass attempts. His 1,505 passing yards are No. 1 in the league. … Key kid: Township must win the trench battles up front, so keep an eye on D-tackle Jackson Roache, who had a 9-tackle night last week vs. Cocalico. He has 22 stops in all, with four hits for losses plus 1.5 sacks … And this: Still two more games on the slate for Township, which will travel to State College next Friday before hosting Downingtown East on Nov. 20. To date, the Township-D-East game is the only matchup on the league’s Nov. 20 master schedule. Nov. 20 also just happens to be the start of winter sports practice.

Exeter (5-2) at Elizabethtown (2-5): The Eagles missed out on a playoff bid for the first time in nine years so they’ll square off here with the Bears. E-town has some good vibes after snapping a 5-game slide last week with a 43-14 triumph over Cedar Crest. … Key stat: Exeter have 15 turnovers, second-most in the Berks League. … Key kid: Exeter QB Gavin McCusker has thrown for 967 yards and five scores. But he’s been picked 10 times. Can E-town’s D take advantage?

Cocalico (4-3) at Hempfield (3-4): The Eagles’ last three opponents have been Warwick, Manheim Township and now Hempfield. That’s a brutal stretch for anyone. Remember when the Black Knights were 3-1 and tied for first place? They’ve now dropped three straight, and are trying to rediscover their mojo. Ditto for Cocalico, which is on a 2-game slide, against larger programs that are a combined 12-2. … Key stat: Cocalico has hammered out 2,100 rushing yards, second-most in the league behind Elco. Octorara (2,006) has also eclipsed 2G on the ground. … Key kid: Hempfield DB Shaun Hammer has five interceptions.

Pequea Valley (1-5) at Pine Grove (2-6): PV took Annville-Cleona to OT before falling last week, and the Braves, despite their record, have given everyone headaches this fall. … Key stat: PG has 10 sacks, and LB Brody Robinson has 13 QB hurries and — gulp — 129 total tackles. … Key kids: PG QB Josh Leininger has gone up top for 1,105 yards and five scores, and WR Shea Morgan has 47 grabs for 819 yards. PV D-backs beware.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

DISTRICT 3 PLAYOFFS

CLASS 5A

New Oxford (6-0) at Warwick (7-0): The Colonials and the Warriors are ready to rumble, and New Oxford must find a way to limit Warwick’s smoldering offense, which features 5,000-yard passer Joey McCracken (1,163 passing yards, 11 TD), top target Caleb Schmitz (37-688, 18.6 yards per catch, 6 TD) and rugged RB Colton Miller (774 rushing yards, league-best 21 TD). … Key stat: Warwick, the outright L-L League Section 2 champ, averages 398 yards and 44 points a game. Safe to say New Oxford’s defense will need its best effort to date to slow down the Warriors' runaway-train offense. … Key kid: NO QB Connor Beans has five scholarship offers in his back pocket. He must withstand Warwick’s hard-charging defense, which is allowing just 207 yards a game, third-best in the L-L League. … And this: New Oxford has been to one D3 finale; the Colonials fell to Manheim Central in the 1995 3A title game. Warwick is seeking its first trip to a district championship game — one year after falling to Cocalico in the D3-5A semifinals for the program's deepest playoff trip.

NONLEAGUE

Hershey (5-0) at Manheim Central (2-5), 12 p.m.: Despite an unblemished record, the Trojans missed out on a D3-5A bid. The Barons have beaten Hershey three times in the D3 semifinals, and they’ll meet here for the first time since 2003. … Key stat: Hershey K Joey Corado is 4-for-4 on field goals, including a 40-yarder. … Key kid: Hershey DB John Wallace has three of the Trojans’ seven interceptions. Their secondary will be tested by Central QB Judd Novak (1,460 passing yards, league-leading 19 TD flips — nine in the last two games). ... And this: Central's Nov. 13 game vs. Ephrata has already been canceled; we'll see if the Barons try and pick up another opponent.

