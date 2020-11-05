Solanco vs Lampeter-Strasburg-LL Football
Lampeter-Strasburg's Alex Knapp (8) takes off running after a catch against Solanco during first half action of the opening night of high school football at Solanco High School in Quarryville Friday Sept. 18, 2020.

 CHRIS KNIGHT Staff Photographer

For three Lancaster-Lebanon League football teams, the playoffs have officially arrived.

Warwick, in Class 5A, and Lampeter-Strasburg and Elco in 4A, are prepped and ready for District 3 semifinal games.

Friday’s slate is jam-packed, with two of those playoff tilts — Warwick’s game against New Oxford was pushed back to Saturday — plus a league-mandated crossover game and a handful of nonleague matchups.

One game was postponed: The Cedar Bowl — Cedar Crest at Lebanon — will now be played Nov. 13. The Falcons and the Cedars will both be idle this week.

One game was canceled: The Ephrata at Columbia crossover clash is off and won't be rescheduled; the Crimson Tide, which hasn't played since Oct. 23, is actively searching for an opponent this weekend. Ephrata's season is over; the Mountaineers were supposed to play at Manheim Central next week, and that game is canceled.

Previewing a very busy Week 8 slate. All games begin at 7 p.m., unless noted

FRIDAY’S GAMES

DISTRICT 3 PLAYOFFS

CLASS 4A

Conrad Weiser (6-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (7-0): The Scouts and the Pioneers will lock horns for the third time in district-playoff action, and they’ve split 1-1. … Weiser has just two turnovers and averages 388 yards a game. But the Scouts are now tasked with curtailing L-S’s red-hot offense, which averages 48 points and 362 yards a game. … Key stat: L-S, the outright L-L League Section 3 champ, owns the top-ranked defense in the league; the Pioneers are allowing just 167 yards a game, and they’ve yielded only 582 rushing yards. … Key kid: CW QB Logan Klitsch has passed for 1,097 yards, rushed for 355 yards, and accounted for 20 touchdowns. … And this: Weiser is in the D3 playoffs for the third year in a row, and the Scouts have been to a finale one time, losing to Bishop McDevitt in the 1996 2A title game by a 53-34 count. … L-S, in the postseason for the 12th year in a row, has two D3 titles, in 2007 and last year, as the Pioneers open defense of that crown. Interestingly, L-S beat Weiser in a first-round game in 2007, on the way to the gold trophy. ... Fun fact: When the Berks League teams join the L-L League in 2022, L-S and Conrad Weiser will be Section 4 foes.

Northern York (5-1) at Elco (6-0): First meeting ever between the Polar Bears and the Raiders, with a spot in the district finale hanging in the balance. … NY lost some momentum with a shutout loss to Waynesboro last week; Elco, the outright L-L League Section 3 champ, has been idle since Oct. 23 and should be well-rested for this clash. Polar Bears must slow down the Raiders’ rampaging rushing attack, which has piled up a league-best 2,108 ground yards. … Key stat: NY QB Jordan Heisey has accounted for 1,013 total yards and eight touchdowns. Elco counters with the second-ranked D in the league, giving up just 186 yards a game. … Key kid: Elco QB Braden Bohannon (league-best 802 rushing yards, 15 TD) pilots the Raiders’ Veer O ship. … And this: No championship game appearances for the Polar Bears, who are back in the playoffs for the third year in a row. Elco is also here for the third straight year, and the Raiders have made one title-game appearance, falling to Wyomissing 28-0 in the 2001 2A finale. … Fun fact: NY coach Bill Miller is a Donegal grad.  

SECTION 3-4 CROSSOVER

Lancaster Catholic (1-6) at Annville-Cleona (3-4): The Crusaders are feeling fine and dandy after surviving Lebanon 15-12 in OT last Friday for their first win this season. The Little Dutchmen — how’s this for coincidence — are also coming off an OT win, 29-28 over Pequea Valley. … Key stat: A-C has yielded 1,910 rushing yards, most in the L-L League. … Key kids: Catholic K-P Daniel Mueller and A-C K-P Mac Plummer were all-state performers last fall, and are two of the best specialists in the business in the area.

NONLEAGUE

Berks Catholic (4-3) at Donegal (3-3), 6 p.m.: Odd not seeing the Saints in the district playoffs; they were in six title games in a row (!) from 2014-19, and won four crowns over that sizzling clip. The Indians are looking for a bounce back effort after falling to Ephrata last week — one week after a spiffy come-from-behind victory at Lebanon. … Key stat: Berks Catholic has pilfered 16 takeaways. … Key kids: BC backs Justin Small, Colby Newton and Christian Cacchione have all rushed for 500-plus yards this fall. Rush-D is a must for Donegal.

Northern Lebanon (0-7) at James Buchanan (0-4), 6 p.m.: The good news here is that someone is picking up their first victory this season, as the Vikings try and snap their 11-game slide. … Key stat: NL is averaging just 121 yards a game, least in the L-L League. Can the Vikings get it rolling vs. JB? … Key kid: NL WR Rasheed Beldor (8-165, 20.6 yards per catch, 2 TD) has been a big-play threat for the Vikings. ... And this: Common opponent is Annville-Cleona; JB fell to A-C 47-22 in a nonleague tussle on Oct. 12, and A-C topped NL 28-14 in a Section 4 game back on Oct. 2.

Penn Manor (1-5) at Conestoga Valley (4-2): The Comets are coming off their first win this season, making a key defensive stand late in a 21-20 victory over Solanco. The Buckskins are feeling it; they’re riding a 3-game winning streak behind a big-play offense, and CV’s defense pitched a 35-0 shutout last week vs. McCaskey. … Key stat: The Bucks have allowed 506 passing yards, third-fewest in the L-L League. Penn Manor likes to go up top with QB Luke Braas (895 passing yards, 6 TD); can the Comets win the air battle? … Key kid: CV multi-purpose back Jaiyell Plowden (190 rushing yards, 3 TD; 8 receptions, 1 TD grab) has been dangerous, no matter where he’s lined up for the Bucks. … And this: Both of these squads have one more game to go next Friday after this collision — CV will host Daniel Boone in a makeup nonleague game, while Penn Manor will welcome McCaskey for a makeup Section 1 scrap.

McCaskey (0-7) at Octorara (5-2): Here’s a matchup you don’t see every day, as the Red Tornado — out to snap a 24-game slide — and the Braves will meet for the first time in a varsity tackle gridiron game. Octorara features the top-ranked offense in the league at 425 yards a game. … Key stat: Octorara has also been stingy on D; the Braves are giving up 244 yards a game — fifth-best in the league. … Key kid: McCaskey WR Isaac Burks (13-329, 25.3 yards per catch, 3 TD) has been a home-run threat for the Tornado, and he’s also excelled in the return game. … And this: As mentioned, McCaskey will be at Penn Manor next Friday for a makeup Section 1 game.

Manheim Township (5-2) at Pennsbury (0-5): The Blue Streaks picked up this game on the fly when first Harrisburg and then Central Dauphin had to cancel potential matchups because of coronavirus concerns in their school districts. … Pennsbury is a Class 6A program and competes in the Suburban One League National Division; they’re one year removed from a second-place 5-1 division run and a trip to the D1-6A playoffs, where the Falcons suffered a first-round loss against Downingtown West. Township, behind a piping-hot, field-stretching offense, is riding a 5-game winning tear. … Key stat: MT QB Evan Clark has 18 TD passes against — wait for it — no interceptions, in 141 pass attempts. His 1,505 passing yards are No. 1 in the league. … Key kid: Township must win the trench battles up front, so keep an eye on D-tackle Jackson Roache, who had a 9-tackle night last week vs. Cocalico. He has 22 stops in all, with four hits for losses plus 1.5 sacks … And this: Still two more games on the slate for Township, which will travel to State College next Friday before hosting Downingtown East on Nov. 20. To date, the Township-D-East game is the only matchup on the league’s Nov. 20 master schedule. Nov. 20 also just happens to be the start of winter sports practice.

Exeter (5-2) at Elizabethtown (2-5): The Eagles missed out on a playoff bid for the first time in nine years so they’ll square off here with the Bears. E-town has some good vibes after snapping a 5-game slide last week with a 43-14 triumph over Cedar Crest. … Key stat: Exeter have 15 turnovers, second-most in the Berks League. … Key kid: Exeter QB Gavin McCusker has thrown for 967 yards and five scores. But he’s been picked 10 times. Can E-town’s D take advantage?

Cocalico (4-3) at Hempfield (3-4): The Eagles’ last three opponents have been Warwick, Manheim Township and now Hempfield. That’s a brutal stretch for anyone. Remember when the Black Knights were 3-1 and tied for first place? They’ve now dropped three straight, and are trying to rediscover their mojo. Ditto for Cocalico, which is on a 2-game slide, against larger programs that are a combined 12-2. … Key stat: Cocalico has hammered out 2,100 rushing yards, second-most in the league behind Elco. Octorara (2,006) has also eclipsed 2G on the ground. … Key kid: Hempfield DB Shaun Hammer has five interceptions.

Pequea Valley (1-5) at Pine Grove (2-6): PV took Annville-Cleona to OT before falling last week, and the Braves, despite their record, have given everyone headaches this fall. … Key stat: PG has 10 sacks, and LB Brody Robinson has 13 QB hurries and — gulp — 129 total tackles. … Key kids: PG QB Josh Leininger has gone up top for 1,105 yards and five scores, and WR Shea Morgan has 47 grabs for 819 yards. PV D-backs beware.

SATURDAY’S GAMES

DISTRICT 3 PLAYOFFS

CLASS 5A

New Oxford (6-0) at Warwick (7-0): The Colonials and the Warriors are ready to rumble, and New Oxford must find a way to limit Warwick’s smoldering offense, which features 5,000-yard passer Joey McCracken (1,163 passing yards, 11 TD), top target Caleb Schmitz (37-688, 18.6 yards per catch, 6 TD) and rugged RB Colton Miller (774 rushing yards, league-best 21 TD). … Key stat: Warwick, the outright L-L League Section 2 champ, averages 398 yards and 44 points a game. Safe to say New Oxford’s defense will need its best effort to date to slow down the Warriors' runaway-train offense. … Key kid: NO QB Connor Beans has five scholarship offers in his back pocket. He must withstand Warwick’s hard-charging defense, which is allowing just 207 yards a game, third-best in the L-L League. … And this: New Oxford has been to one D3 finale; the Colonials fell to Manheim Central in the 1995 3A title game. Warwick is seeking its first trip to a district championship game — one year after falling to Cocalico in the D3-5A semifinals for the program's deepest playoff trip.

NONLEAGUE

Hershey (5-0) at Manheim Central (2-5), 12 p.m.: Despite an unblemished record, the Trojans missed out on a D3-5A bid. The Barons have beaten Hershey three times in the D3 semifinals, and they’ll meet here for the first time since 2003. … Key stat: Hershey K Joey Corado is 4-for-4 on field goals, including a 40-yarder. … Key kid: Hershey DB John Wallace has three of the Trojans’ seven interceptions. Their secondary will be tested by Central QB Judd Novak (1,460 passing yards, league-leading 19 TD flips — nine in the last two games). ... And this: Central's Nov. 13 game vs. Ephrata has already been canceled; we'll see if the Barons try and pick up another opponent.

