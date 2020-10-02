From the first day of heat acclimatization practice on Aug. 31, until the last Lancaster-Lebanon League football team is standing later this fall, we’ll bring you three fun L-L League pigskin facts on a daily basis to keep you updated about what’s going on around the league …

1. Is it entirely too early to look at the District 3 power rankings? Yeah, probably. Heck, some teams have only played one game — like Conestoga Valley, for instance — while 23 of the 24 L-L League outfits have only played two games. But with the district power rankings set to close on Oct. 26, it wouldn’t hurt to take a quick look. The calendar did flip over to October on Thursday, after all. Heading into Friday’s Week 3 games, just two L-L League teams are inside the bubble to make the D3 playoffs. Yep, that’s it: Cocalico in 4A and Warwick in 5A. Cocalico won the 5A title last fall but dipped down to 4A for the next 2-year cycle. Just two 1A and 2A teams get in for the title game, and the 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A brackets feature four teams; semifinals and finals only. So spots are at an all-time premium. Columbia is a bubble team; the Crimson Tide is No. 3 in the 2-team 2A field. Lampeter-Strasburg, the reigning 4A champ, is at No. 5 in the 4-team 4A field. Octorara, at No. 6, Elco, at No. 7, and Donegal, at No. 8, are all right behind L-S. And everyone in that lot is 2-0. Hempfield, at No. 5, Wilson, at No. 6, and Cedar Crest, at No. 7, would be the first three teams out in 6A. This will all change over the next four weeks, of course. But the district race is very much underway, and starting to take shape with teams jockeying, oh, somewhere after the third turn and heading into the fourth. And yes, it would be weird if only two L-L League teams went postseason dancing. Here’s thinking that will change. ... FYI: D3 power rankings are here.

2. McCaskey must keep Hempfield RB Tanner Hess honest when the Black Knights come to Tornado Alley for a Section 1 tussle Friday night. One of McCaskey’s top tacklers so far this season has been D-end Nelson Martinez, who has sniffed out plenty of backfields in two games. Martinez has eight tackles, with a pair of stops for losses, plus a sack and a pair of pass breakups. Hess has romped for 272 yards with five TD runs, averaging 6-plus yards per pop. We’ll see if Martinez and McCaskey’s defense can keep Hess in check.

3. Sacks are nice. Like, duh. But here’s a cool stat that goes a long way in the total defense statistical department: Tackles for losses. Nobody is doing that better than Cocalico so far. During their 2-0 start, the Eagles’ hard-charging D has — wait for it — 31 tackles for losses. That’s a bunch. The ringleaders in that category heading into Friday’s first-place Section 2 showdown at Solanco are D-tackles Chuckie Drain (6 TFL) and Damien Wolf (5 TFL) and LB Austin Vang (5 TFL). Cocalico has seven defensive players with at least a pair of stops for losses, and the Eagles also have five sacks — 2.5 by Drain, who has been a run-stuffing machine to date. He’s a sophomore, by the way. Wolf and Vang are juniors. In fact, just two of Cocalico’s top 10 tacklers through two games are seniors, and the Eagles’ top six tacklers are underclassmen.

