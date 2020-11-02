District Three released its final set of power rankings and brackets for its field hockey, girls volleyball, boys soccer and girls soccer postseason tournaments Sunday.

Field hockey

Penn Manor, the only Class 3A field hockey team to advance, finished with the No. 5 seed and visits No. 4 Wilson in a quarterfinal scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday. Warwick had finished eighth in the power rankings, but the No. 8 seed in the tournament belongs to the District Six champion as part of a PIAA sub-region.

In Class 2A quarterfinals, No. 4 Elco is scheduled to face No. 5 Conestoga Valley at Conrad Weiser (Wednesday, 4 p.m.) while No. 6 Lampeter-Strasburg visits No. 3 Twin Valley (Wednesday, 4 p.m.) and No. 8 Garden Spot visits top-seeded Palmyra (Wednesday, 6:30 p.m.).

The Class A quarterfinals feature a pair of Lancaster-Lebanon League teams, as No. 3 Lancaster Mennonite hosts No. 6 Newport (Wednesday, 7 p.m.), and No. 8 Annville-Cleona visits top-seeded Oley Valley (Wednesday, 6 p.m.).

Girls volleyball

Two L-L League teams are scheduled to face off in the Class 4A volleyball quarterfinals, as No. 1 Hempfield hosts No. 8 Elizabethtown (Thursday, 7 p.m.).

Garden Spot earned the No. 1 seed in Class 3A with a quarterfinal home match against West York (Thursday, 7 p.m.). At the other end of the bracket, No. 7 Lancaster Catholic is scheduled to visit No. 2 York Suburban (Thursday, 7 p.m.).

Mount Calvary Christian and Lititz Christian earned the top two spots in the four-team Class A tournament. The No. 1 Chargers host No. 4 Covenant Christian in the semifinals while the No. 2 Eagles host No. 3 Millersburg. Both semifinals are scheduled for 1 p.m. Saturday.

Boys soccer

In Class 3A boys soccer, Manheim Township earned the No. 3 seed and a quarterfinal opposite No. 6 Conestoga Valley. The third meeting between the L-L Section One foes is scheduled for 6 p.m. Wednesday in Neffsville. In another Class 3A quarterfinal, No. 8 Hempfield is scheduled to visit No. 1 Wilson (Wednesday, 7:30 p.m.). Lampeter-Strasburg qualified as the No. 4 seed in Class 3A, earning the right to host No. 5 Fleetwood (Wednesday, 7 p.m.).

Lancaster Mennonite earned the No. 1 seed in the four-team Class 2A field. The Blazers host No. 4 Boiling Springs in a semifinal scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.

In Class 1A, Mount Calvary Christian, another local No. 1 seed, is scheduled to host No. 4 Tulpehocken in a semifinal scheduled for 7 p.m. Saturday.

Girls soccer

Manheim Township also qualified for the Class 4A girls soccer tournament, earning the No. 2 seed with a home quarterfinal opposite No. 7 Dallastown scheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday in Neffsville. In another quarterfinal, Warwick visits No. 1 Wilson (Wednesday, 5:30 p.m.).

Elco, the top seed in Class 3A, is scheduled to host No. 8 Conrad Weiser (Wednesday, 7 p.m.) in a quarterfinal round that also includes No. 6 Lampeter-Strasburg at No. 3 Gettysburg (Wednesday, 7 p.m.) and No. 7 Cocalico at No. 2 Greencastle-Antrim (7 p.m.).