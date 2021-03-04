Win and advance. Lose and go home. That’s how the District 3 playoffs are shaking down this season, with only the champions in each bracket earning spots in the state playoffs later this month. Four L-L League teams won and advanced, while a pair of L-L League teams saw their seasons come to a grinding halt in district-playoff action on Wednesday. Here are the details, plus some news and notables …

* Cocalico won and advanced. Barely. The host Eagles got late must-have 3-pointers from Izzy Mack and Kiersten Shipton, plus a back-breaker steal and run-out layup from Hannah Custer in the waning minutes as Section 3 champ and league semifinalist Cocalico fended off Fleetwood 38-33 in a Class 5A first-rounder in Denver. Up next for the Eagles: A home date in the quarterfinals on Friday vs. defending champ Gettysburg. By the way, Custer is up to 947 career points for Cocalico, which won a district playoff game for the first time in more than a decade.

* Elizabethtown won and advanced. Also barely. The Section 2 co-champs and league quarterfinalists survived Palmyra 35-34, as the Cougars couldn’t cash in on their last-gasp effort with time running out. Up next for the Bears: A home clash in the quarterfinals on Friday vs. Mid-Penn heavyweight Lower Dauphin. Jade Love-Morris paced a balance attack with 14 points for E-town on Wednesday; once again, the Bears were without Kean University recruit Macy Seaman (ankle).

* Elco won and advanced. With more breathing room than Cocalico and E-town. The Raiders put three scorers in double-digits — Amanda Smith (18 points), Kailey Eckhart (13 points) and Ashley Yoh (12 points) — and Section 4 runner-up Elco KO’d Schuylkill Valley 53-34 in a Class 4A first-rounder in Myerstown. Up next for the Raiders: A road trip on Friday to Wrightsville for a showdown vs. 1-loss, 2-seed Eastern York in the quarterfinals. Smith, a senior, is up to 910 career points for Elco.

* Lancaster Mennonite won and advanced. Safe and soundly. Towson University commit Mariah Wilson pushed her career total to 1,801 career points with a 30-point barrage, and the Blazers went to Duncannon and socked Susquenita 53-40. Up next for Mennonite: A bus ride to Camp Hill on Friday for a semifinal showdown vs. 1-seed Trinity. FYI: Mennonite beat Susquenita for the second time in three years in D3 play; in 2019, the Blazers’ win over the Blackhawks in the 3A third-place game put them in the state tourney.

* Manheim Central’s season is over. But what a ride for the Barons, who won 11 games (including a nifty victory over league runner-up Lancaster Catholic) and went to the postseason despite having just eight players — and no seniors — on their roster. Gettysburg had a big fourth quarter to eliminate Central 66-49. Maddie Knier finished up her sophomore season with 784 career points for the Barons.

* Lampeter-Strasburg’s season is also over. The Pioneers were in Hummelstown on Wednesday night, where they dropped a 56-35 decision against Lower Dauphin. It was a 9-win campaign for L-S, which was back in the playoffs after missing out on last year’s postseason festivities.

* Two Lancaster County outfits won first-round Class 1A games on Wednesday: No. 8 Lancaster County Christian topped No. 9 Covenant Christian 40-28, while No. 7 Lititz Christian beat No. 10 Dayspring Christian 38-23. … LCC now draws undefeated 1-seed Harrisburg Christian, the CCAC champ. Meanwhile, Lititz Christian gets the 2-seed, Veritas Academy, the CCAC runner-up. Those quarterfinal-round games are Friday, along with back-to-back reigning runner-up Greenwood, the 5-seed, at No. 4 Mount Calvary Christian, and No. 6 New Covenant at No. 3 High Point Baptist.

* Lancaster Catholic (vs. Bishop McDevitt in 4A), Lancaster Country Day (at Linden Hall in 2A) and Columbia (vs. Halifax in 2A) remain idle, and that group will play on Friday.

* The only D3 action on Thursday are the four Class 6A quarterfinals: Cedar Cliff at Cumberland Valley; Governor Mifflin at Ephrata (LNP coverage); Red Lion at Central Dauphin; and Harrisburg at Central York.

