The District 3 playoffs are out of the gates and heading for the first turn, with Tuesday’s first-round Class 6A games now in the books. Three L-L League teams had win-or-go-home games, and all three of those clubs saw their seasons come to a screeching halt. Those notables, plus plenty of other facts and stats as the D3 playoffs pick up steam …

* The good news for Hempfield: The Black Knights successfully defended their Section 1 title and captured their third L-L League championship. The bad news: Hempfield was bounced in the first round Tuesday by Mid-Penn entrant Harrisburg, which rolled into Landisville and pinned a 47-43 loss on the Knights, who closed out at 14-5 overall. The Cougars simply never quit, after falling behind 29-18 early in the third quarter. Harrisburg went 29-16 in the second half and capitalized when Hempfield went cold and couldn’t convert on offense. Thus ends an otherwise fantastic season — and prep career for senior glue-kid du jour Jess Weinoldt, who will be taking her soccer talents to McDaniel — for coach Kendra Merrifield and her club, who have been the “it” team in Section 1 the last two campaigns. And with a ton of talent due back in December — for what everyone hopes is a normal season, fingers and toes crossed — Hempfield will definitely be heard from again next winter. Book it.

* All good things must come to an end. For Warwick, that meant the Warriors’ late-push 4-game winning streak. It also meant the end of Warwick’s season, as the Warriors went to the Corral at Cedar Cliff and dropped a 50-35 first-rounder vs. the Colts. Tip of the cap to coach Danny Cieniewicz and his crew, who put together that nifty winning tear to not only earn a district bid, but to snare the 9-seed. Alas, Warwick was ousted — which also means the end of the line for senior Lauren Pyle, who put a bow on her Warriors’ career with a 17-point night. She finished her time in Lititz with 837 career points. Next stop for Pyle: Saint Francis University for soccer. Her hoops prowess will be missed in these parts.

* Cedar Crest was also eliminated from the 6A bracket on Tuesday; the Falcons packed up the bus and headed to Red Lion, where the Lions rung up a 60-30 dub for a spot in the quarterfinals. Cedar Crest ended up with 10 wins under new (old) coach Will Wenninger, who made a triumphant return to the Falcons’ bench with a runner-up finish in Section 1 and a 10-seed in D3-6A. Cedar Crest will miss sniper Reese Glover — who finished up her career with 681 points — but there is plenty of young-pup talent due back in December.

* That leaves one L-L League 6A squad still standing — Section 2 co-champ Ephrata, the 4-seed, which picked up a first-round bye. The Mountaineers get a home game Thursday at 7 p.m. against No. 5 Governor Mifflin, which downed Dallastown 49-28 in a first-rounder on Tuesday. … The Mustangs went 12-0 in league action and won the Berks Section 1 crown, before being tripped up by Wyomissing in the Berks semifinals. Mifflin’s bread and butter is the 3-ball: Stella Mollica (12.0, 32 3’s), Jocelyn Grosch (9.2, 39 3’s), Shakyla Mayo (7.9, 24 3’s) and Anyah Ortiz (8.6, 21 3’s) can all pull the trigger from the arc for the 16-win Mustangs. … Ephrata, which fell to Dallastown, also at home, in the first round last year, counters with Jasmine Griffin (18.4, 14 3’s), Olivia Fedorshak (10.5), Brynn Adams (5.3, 14 3’s), Cara Tiesi (5.3, 24 3’s) and Mallory Kline (5.1, 13 3’s), who pace the Mounts’ balanced offensive attack. The key for Ephrata in this showdown: Defense, defense and more defense. ... FYI: Ephrata and Mifflin have a pair of common opponents — Lebanon and Hempfield. Mifflin beat Lebanon 49-34 on Jan. 15 before falling to Hempfield 46-43 on Jan. 30. Meanwhile, Ephrata beat Lebanon twice in Section 2 action — 55-46 on Jan. 11 and 64-43 on Jan. 30 — before losing to Hempfield 40-34 in a crossover clash on Feb. 11.

* The rest of the 6A bracket for Thursday’s quarterfinals: (8) Cedar Cliff at (1) Cumberland Valley in an all-Mid-Penn scrap … (7) Red Lion at (2) Central Dauphin, the reigning champ in this bracket … (6) Harrisburg, which rallied past Hempfield, at (3) Central York. Those are all 7 p.m. tips, with the semifinals set for next Tuesday. … Friendly reminder: Win and advance, lose and go home. No consolation brackets this season; only the D3 champs advance to the PIAA playoffs.

* Six more L-L League teams will get their D3 journey started on Wednesday in Class 5A, 4A and 3A games:

5A — (14) Palmyra at (3) Section 2 co-champ and league quarterfinalist Elizabethtown … (13) Fleetwood at (4) Section 3 champ and league semifinalist Cocalico (LNP coverage) … (12) Manheim Central at (5) Gettysburg, the defending champ in this bracket … (11) Lampeter-Strasburg at (6) Lower Dauphin. … Those winners advance to Friday’s quarterfinals. If they both win, Cocalico would play Manheim Central. And if they both win, E-town would play L-S.

4A — (10) Schuylkill Valley at (7) Elco. That winner goes to Friday’s quarterfinals at (2) Eastern York.

3A — (5) Lancaster Mennonite at (4) Susquenita. That winner goes to Friday’s semifinals vs. the (8) Oley Valley at (1) Trinity survivor. … Mennonite beat Nita in the 2019 third-place game for a PIAA bid. The rematch is for a slot in the semifinals.

* The Class 1A bracket kicks off with first-round games on Wednesday: (9) Covenant Christian at (8) Lancaster Country Christian (the winner is at No. 1 Harrisburg Christian in the quarterfinals on Friday) and (10) Dayspring Christian at (7) Lititz Christian (the winner is at No. 2 Veritas Academy in the quarterfinals on Friday).

* Harrisburg Christian (16-0) is the freshly minted CCAC champ; the Knights KO’d Veritas Academy 55-39 in the title game on Tuesday, as the two top seeds in the D3-1A bracket squared off. … Merit Innocent and Andjela Pavicevic popped in 19 points apiece for HC, which led 25-22 at the half, and then outscored Veritas 18-7 in the fourth and 30-17 overall in the second half to secure the gold trophy. Serena Hartzler scored 20 points and Caitlin Lielbriedis chipped in with 10 points for Veritas, which would love a rematch with the Knights in the D3 finale on March 12.

* With spring sports practice on tap for March 8, we’re not hearing about any L-L League hoops teams adding any games at this point. The PIAA has given teams permission to schedule up to the usual max 22 games through March 27 — even after teams are eliminated from the playoffs. No takers in L-L League circles. Yet. Stay tuned.

