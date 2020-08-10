The start of fall sports across the state is on hold until at least Aug. 24, and the Lancaster-Lebanon League won’t begin all of its practices until Sept. 4, but the District 3 committee on Monday jumped ahead to the playoffs.

Members voted unanimously to pass the recommended playoff structure for the eight fall sports, and they’ll all have fewer teams qualifying for the postseason after a truncated regular season around the district.

The L-L League golf season is set to begin Aug. 27; football will begin the Sept. 17-18-19 weekend; and all other fall sports will begin Sept. 22.

District 3 will vote to approve the final memos for each sport’s playoff structure when the committee meets again Aug. 24.

Here’s how each fall sport will conduct its District 3 playoff event later this fall, with this caveat: The higher seed will host in every round; there will be no neutral sites in any sport, unless a turf surface is needed for field hockey or soccer.

Football: Four teams will qualify in Class 6A, 5A, 4A and 3A, and two teams in Class 2A and Class 1A will make the playoffs. The power rating deadline is Oct. 26 — the week before everyone’s final regular-season game. Teams in Class 3A, 4A, 5A and 6A will play their final regular-season game on the Oct. 30-31 weekend, but the brackets will already be set. … The 2A and 1A championships will be contested on the Oct. 30-31 weekend; the Class 6A and Class 3A championships will be contested on the Nov. 6-7 weekend; and the Class 5A and 4A championships will be contested on the Nov. 13-14 weekend. … Class 5A and 4A will not have quarterfinal-round games, and the four teams that make the playoffs will be permitted to add another regular-season game before jumping into the D3 semifinals. ... Class 6A and 3A teams will have semifinal-round games Oct. 30-31, and would not play their regularly scheduled Week 10 game — unless they opt out of the playoffs. … Twenty of the district’s 92 football teams will make the playoffs.

Boys soccer: Four teams in Class 2A and 1A and eight teams in Class 4A and 3A will make the playoffs, with the power-ranking deadline on Oct. 31. … The playoff dates are Nov. 4 and Nov. 7, with the championship games in each class set for Nov. 10. … Twenty-four of the district’s 110 boys’ soccer teams will make the playoffs. … The championship games must be played on turf.

Girls soccer: Same as boys’ soccer, with four teams in Class 2A and 1A and eight teams in Class 4A and 3A earning bids, with the power-ranking deadline on Oct. 31. … Same playoff dates as well: Nov. 4 and Nov. 7, with the championship games in each class set for Nov. 10. … Twenty-four of the district’s 102 girls’ soccer teams will make the playoffs. … The championship games must be played on turf.

Field hockey: Eight teams in every class — 3A, 2A and 1A — will make the playoffs, and the power-ranking deadline is Oct. 31. … The hockey playoff dates are Nov. 4 and Nov. 7, with the championship games set for Nov. 11. … Twenty-four of the district’s 89 field hockey teams will make the playoffs. … Every game in every class must be played on turf.

Girls volleyball: Four teams in Class 2A and 1A and eight teams in Class 4A and 3A will make the brackets, with an Oct. 31 power-ranking deadline. … Playoff dates are Nov. 5 and Nov. 7, with championship matches in all four classifications on Nov. 10. … Twenty-four of the district’s 100 girls’ volleyball teams will make the playoffs.

Girls tennis: The top four teams in Class 3A and 2A will make the team tournament, with the power-ranking deadline on Oct. 10. … Eight of the district’s 84 girls’ tennis teams will make the team tourney. … The hope is for all the team and individual matches to be played on outdoor courts, including the championships.

Golf: The team and individual tournaments will be contested Oct. 9-10 at Hershey Country Club, with a reduced field. The 3A finals will be played on the East Course; the 2A finals will be played on the West Course. As of now, no spectators will be allowed on either course.

Cross country: The top two teams plus the top 10 individual finishers from each league championship-meet — Berks, York, L-L, Mid-Penn — will qualify in Class 3A and 2A, meaning 24 runners from 3A and 2A will make districts. District 3 is still determining how many runners from 1A schools will make the field. … The finals are Oct. 31 at Big Spring in Newville.

Also Monday …

* District 3 announced that Milton Hershey (Mid-Penn Conference) and Reading (Berks Country Interscholastic Athletic Association) have opted out of all fall sports for 2020 — although Reading has not officially reached out the BCIAA to be removed from its fall schedules.

* District 3 approved three co-ops for this fall:

— Berks Christian joining Oley Valley for co-ed golf.

— Fleetwood joining Muhlenberg for co-ed bowling.

— Christian School of York and York High joining York Tech for wrestling.

