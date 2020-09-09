A couple of weeks ago, local football teams were wondering if they were even going to have a season.

After Wednesday’s District Three meeting, there’s now a really good chance that those teams will be able to complete a 10-game schedule after all.

District officials voted unanimously to allow football teams to schedule games through Nov. 28. That includes teams that lose in the playoffs; those teams will be permitted to add games, up to 10 maximum, including any postseason games.

Cumberland Valley athletic director Mike Craig made the motion, which will need PIAA approval on Sept. 16.

This would be for the 2020 season only.

L-L League football teams are slated to play seven games, starting Sept. 18 and running through Oct. 30. Teams will be able to add up to three more games, including teams that lose in the district playoffs. That’s certainly a new wrinkle in an already truncated season because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Also Wednesday:

* District Three announced that football teams must play a minimum of four games to qualify for the playoffs.

* District Three male referee chair Bill McHale, a longtime L-L League football and basketball official, said 40 football referees from across the state have opted out this season. McHale also said that despite a couple of opt-outs by local referees, every L-L League football game is covered for the upcoming season. But, McHale added, the league’s numbers are low overall, so anymore opt-outs could cause some scheduling issues moving forward.

* The board approved the transfer of 17 former Lebanon Catholic student-athletes to Annville-Cleona, where they can begin playing sports immediately. Lebanon Catholic closed its doors last spring, and former student-athletes there are now finding new schools to attend.

* District Three approved a co-op between Lancaster’s Stone Independent School and Penn Manor, in football, boys soccer, girls soccer, boys volleyball and girls volleyball. Stone Independent School, which serves students in grades 7-12, was founded in 2016. Students there can now play sports for Penn Manor.

