For Lampeter-Strasburg and Elco, the time is now.

The Pioneers and the Raiders are set to square off for District 3 Class 4A gridiron glory on Friday night in Lampeter, where the gold trophy will be in the house. L-S is out to defend its title; Elco is out to pluck it away.

The Pioneers are angling for their third district championship, while the Raiders, back in a district title game for the second time in program history, are still searching for their first banner.

Friday’s winner raises the district trophy and advances to the PIAA semifinals next weekend.

Five other games dot the local Week 9 slate, including a makeup Section 1 clash between a couple of old foes. There are also four nonleague games on deck, including a Saturday tilt, as the 2020 season — with all of its ups and downs, twists and turns, protocols and coronavirus postponements — barrels to the finish line.

Previewing the Week 9 football games; all of Friday's games begin at 7 p.m. ...

FRIDAY'S GAMES

DISTRICT 3 PLAYOFFS

CLASS 4A CHAMPIONSHIP

Elco (7-0) at Lampeter-Strasburg (8-0): If this matchup sounds familiar, it should, as the second-seeded Raiders and the top-seeded Pioneers will clash in the district playoffs for the third year in a row. L-S won the previous two meetings — 34-7 last year and 37-0 in 2018 — which were both first-round matchups. This game is for all the gold marbles. … Two high-powered offenses will be on display in Lampeter; Elco is third (384 yards a game) and L-S is fourth (374 yards a game) in the league in total offense, and the Pioneers average 49 points a game. Not to be outdone, L-S (187 yards a game against) features the top-ranked defense in the league. Elco (188 yards a game against) is at No. 2. Incredibly comparable numbers between these outfits. … Key stat: L-S has 19 sacks — 11 by hard-charging D-end Parker Owens, who had four sacks alone last week in the semifinals vs. Conrad Weiser. … Key kid: L-S QB Sean McTaggart is coming off an epic 350-yard, 7-TD night against Weiser. Elco D-backs beware. … Fun fact: Elco QB Braden Bohannon leads the L-L League in rushing with 938 ground yards. He’s the second QB to win the league’s regular-season rushing title; Solanco’s Joel Maguire pulled off that feat in 2018. … And this: L-S and Elco were Section 3 rivals from 1975 until 2009, and when the Berks County teams join the L-L League in 2022, the Pioneers and the Raiders will both call Section 4 home. … Winner gets: Friday’s survivor gets District 2 champ Crestwood (8-0) or District 4 champ Jersey Shore (8-0) in the PIAA semifinals next week. … The other pod features Aliquippa (9-0) vs. Thomas Jefferson (7-1) and Oil City (9-0) vs. Upper Moreland (4-1). TJ beat L-S in last year’s state semifinals on the way to winning state gold.

SECTION 1

McCaskey (0-4 league, 0-8 overall) at Penn Manor (0-4, 1-6): This is a makeup game from Week 5, when the Comets were dealing with coronavirus issues in their school district. … The Red Tornado, out to snap a hair-pulling 25-game losing streak, leads this series 15-13, but Penn Manor has won three in a row, including a 61-20 triumph last fall. … Key stat: McCaskey has scored 55 points this season, fewest in the league. … Key kid: Tornado RB Shymere Covington rushed for 54 yards and a TD last week against Octorara.

L-L LEAGUE FOOTBALL STATS, STANDINGS

NONLEAGUE

Cedar Crest (2-5) at Lebanon (3-3): Better late than never — this game was pushed back twice this season — it’s the 49th annual Cedar Bowl, and the Falcons lead this backyard rivalry series by a 32-15-1 count, including eight victories in a row dating back to the Cedars’ last W in 2011. … Key kids: This will be the final prep game for a pair of stalwart quarterbacks; Cedar Crest’s Chris Danz (1,167 passing yards, 6 TD) and Lebanon’s Isaiah Rodriguez (907 passing yards, 8 TD) will leave lasting legacies in their respective programs. Rodriguez joined the 5,000-yard passing club earlier this season; he’s expected to return after missing the last two games with an injury.

Daniel Boone (2-5) at Conestoga Valley (5-2): Originally slated for Week 1 back in mid-September, the Buckskins and the Blazers will now put a bow on the season in Witmer. … CV is riding a 4-game winning streak, its longest such tear since 2006, when the Bucks won nine straight. Boone has dropped five games in a row after a 2-0 start with victories over Twin Valley and Muhlenberg, and the Blazers must slow down the Bucks’ sizzling-hot offense. … Key stat: Boone is allowing 380 yards a game, near the bottom in the Berks League rankings. … Key kid: DB QB Carter Speyerer (902 passing yards, 7 TD) needs to help the Blazers finish drives, because CV’s offense has been lethal.

Columbia (4-3) at Pine Grove (3-6): A short week for the Crimson Tide, which fell to Southern Huntingdon on Monday. Now Columbia gets a Cardinals’ team coming off a 43-6 win over Pequea Valley, and features a dangerous vertical attack. … PG isn’t shy about airing it out; QB Josh Leininger (1,333 passing yards, 10 TD) and WR Shea Morgan (56-934, 12 TD) have been quite the 1-2 pitch-and-catch punch. … Key stat: PG LB duo of Brody Robinson (134 tackles, 14 QB hurries) and Colin Ibarra (117 tackles, 2 sacks) key a Cardinals’ D that has produced 86 stops for losses, 22 QB hurries and 11 sacks. … Key kid: Columbia RB Justin Elliott (287 rushing yards, 1 TD) scooted for 73 yards against Southern Huntingdon; the more Elliott and the Tide can hog the ball and chew clock against the quick-strike Cardinals, the better.

SATURDAY’S GAME

NONLEAGUE

Chambersburg (2-4) at Manheim Central (3-5), 12 p.m.: When the Barons’ game against Carlisle was canceled, Central picked up this date opposite the Trojans, who are 2-1 in their last three games after a 0-3 start. This is the first time Chambersburg and Central will play a varsity tackle football game. ... Under vet coach Mark Luther, Chambersburg has wins over CD East (17-8) and Cumberland Valley (20-10). The victory over CV snapped the Trojans’ 25-game losing streak against the Eagles. ... Chambersburg has to slow down Central’s passing attack; QB Judd Novak has thrown for a league-best 1,580 yards with 22 TD strikes, and WR Owen Sensenig (31-676) has a league-leading 11 TD grabs. ... Key kid: Chambersburg RB Jayden Jones rushed for 126 yards with two TD runs in the win over Cumberland Valley. ... And this: It took Central four tries to get this game; the Barons originally had Ephrata, Garden Spot and Carlisle scheduled for this week, but they all had to back out because of coronavirus issues. So Chambersburg, which plays in the mighty Mid-Penn Commonwealth, it is.

