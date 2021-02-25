When: Saturday, Feb. 27, noon; championship match, 4:30 p.m.

Where: Hiester Lanes, Reading.

Who: 48 bowlers (24 boys, 24 girls) — 24 from Lancaster-Lebanon League; 16 from Berks League; 8 independents.

Format: Each bowler rolls six games of qualifying. The top six boys and top six girls advance to a single elimination tournament, with the top two receiving byes.

L-L boys: Cedar Crest — Darren Zombro III; Cocalico — Tristan Current, Chris Quadarella; Conestoga Valley — Ryan Muckle; Elizabethtown — Zach Deardorff, Zach Wentzel; Ephrata — Andrew Barnica, Tanner Murray; Manheim Township — Drew Jaquith, Nick Tomlinson, Collin Topf; Warwick — Tyler Miller.

L-L girls: Cedar Crest — Jadelyn Swisher; Cocalico — Alexis Miller; Conestoga Valley — Haley Jack; Elizabethtown — Eryn Moore, Alaina Telenko; Manheim Township — Rhiannon Kott; McCaskey — Julee Getz; Northern Lebanon — Morgan Kline, Aliza Shirk; Penn Manor — Eva Brubaker, Delaney Reitnauer, Lacey Slaymaker.

Last year’s champions: Boys — Ayden Davis, Antietam; Girls — Emily Breidegam, Governor Mifflin.

Notes: The District Three tournament is for singles only. … Five of the six boys to reach the single elimination finals last year were from the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Of those, only Conestoga Valley’s Robbie Jack didn’t graduate, but he did not qualify this year. ... Davis was first after qualifying last year and rolled games of 230 and 255 in winning the title, topping Northern Lebanon’s Ambrose Shirk in the championship match. … Elizabethtown’s Eryn Moore finished third among the girls last year. After qualifying third, she rolled the high game of the single elimination finals in the first round, beating Penn Manor’s Katelyn Welsh 248-239. … Cedar Crest’s Paige Boyd also made the finals last year. Welsh and Boyd graduated while Moore returns. … Breidegam defeated her younger sister Alyssa 238-169 in last year’s title match, and joins Moore as the only two returning from the tournament finals.

Next: Eastern Pennsylvania Regional Championships, March 5-6 at Leisure Lanes, Mountville, and 222 Dutch Lanes, Ephrata.