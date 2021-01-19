Exhale, local basketball teams with postseason aspirations.

The District Three committee on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve its hoops playoff brackets, which will feature no reduction of qualifying teams despite the COVID-19 pandemic and a cavalcade of protocols.

That means 12 teams in Class 6A, 16 teams in Class 5A, 10 teams in Class 4A, eight teams in Class 3A, four teams in Class 2A and 10 teams in Class 1A — in boys and girls — will make the playoffs, which begin March 2.

“I was confident that I wanted to keep the brackets the same,” said District Three basketball chairperson Dave Bitting, Lower Dauphin’s athletic director. “I appreciate the work of our committee in helping me do that, and I think we did some great work as a group here to try and give these kids the best opportunities as possible to participate for championships this winter.”

The basketball playoffs will be a single-elimination tournament across the board; with just the district champions qualifying for the PIAA playoffs, there will be no consolation rounds. Win and advance. Lose and you’re out.

The PIAA has given schools permission to schedule games through March 28, so teams can add games if they’ve been eliminated from the playoffs. However, teams may not schedule more than the usual max 22 games.

Because of the truncated season over coronavirus concerns, teams must have 11 games on their schedule, and they must complete eight of those to be eligible for the playoffs. The deadline to compile district power points is Feb. 27.

The higher seed will host in every round, through the championship; there will be no neutral sites, and the title games will not be played in the Giant Center this season. The GC is presently not available as a spectator venue.

District Three officials are recommending that the home venues allow visiting spectators, but they must follow their health and safety plans and all protocols about gym limits. All tickets will cost $8.

The District Three voted unanimously to approve all of its winter playoff brackets on Tuesday. One of the biggest takeaways: Wrestling and swimming are not permitting any spectators into their venues, and those events will have fewer qualifiers than normal.

The diving finals are Feb. 27, at Big Spring (Class 2A) and at Wilson (Class 3A), and the swimming finals are March 6 at Central York (Class 2A) and at Cumberland Valley (Class 3A). Those will be one-day events, with a maximum of 12 qualifiers per individual event, and eight team qualifiers for relays. The individual events will feature three heats and four lanes per heat, while the relays will feature two heats, with four lanes per heat to keep swimmers socially distanced.

The boys will compete in the morning, the girls in the afternoon.

The district wrestling sectional tournaments are set for Feb. 20, with Governor Mifflin, Hempfield, Mechanicsburg and South Western hosting in Class 3A, and Susquenita and Central Dauphin East hosting in Class 2A.

There will be eight wrestlers per weight class in the postseason.

The district Class 2A finals are set for Feb. 21 at CD East, and the Class 3A finals are on tap for Feb. 27 at Spring Grove. The top finishers there advance to the Super Regionals; Class 2A is March 6 and Class 3A is March 7. The PIAA individual finals are set for March 13-14.

Two dates to circle for the district bowling finals: The independent-school finals are Feb. 13 at ABC North Lanes in Harrisburg, and the full district championship is Feb. 27 at Hiester Lanes in Reading.

The competitive spirit district finals are on tap for March 20 at CD East. District Three officials are expecting fewer teams to qualify for the state finals; 19 teams usually qualify for that event.

Also Tuesday, committee members said they’re waiting for guidance from the PIAA about mask enforcement for the playoffs. For now, during the regular season, it’s up to individual schools, coaches and game managers to enforce the mask rule in their gyms. Most leagues around District Three are enforcing that everyone in the gym — including players — must wear a mask.

To offset the loss of revenue with no fans in the stands, the district is charging the schools a $25 fee per district qualifier in wrestling and swimming/diving — plus a smaller fee for bowlers. Schools already have such costs budgeted for the year.

