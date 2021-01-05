That DeVonta Smith won the Heisman Trophy is a relief because, 1. He deserved it, and 2. I didn’t vote for him.

I screwed this one up. Thankfully, it didn’t matter.

The past three years, I’ve used my Heisman vote on the quarterback with the most spectacular numbers (Baker Mayfield, Kyler Murray, Joe Burrow) while admitting in This Space that I wasn’t thrilled about it.

Despite not being thrilled about it, I did it again this year. Smith’s teammate, QB Mac Jones, had better overall passing numbers that Mayfield and Murray and Burrow. He now holds the single-season NCAA record for pass efficiency that Burrow held last year and the Murray did the year before and somebody else - Oklahoma’s Spencer Rattler, probably, or the new guy behind center at Bama, Bryce Young - will break next year.

Until it was too late, I thought of Smith of merely one in a collection of devastating Alabama weapons. He wasn’t even considered the best WR on his own team until Jaylen Waddle tore up his ankle in October. The Crimson Tide has a running back, Najee Harris, who’s probably 98 percent as good as Smith, and who finished fifth in the voting.

You can make the argument for (insert QB here) in your sleep. Quarterback remains the hardest position to play in team sports, and the most important position on the football field. When one QB does what Jones did, and his team has the impact on the national picture that Alabama did, it would take a pretty epic performance by anyone else to wrestle away the big trophy.

Mr. Smith delivered just such a performance. I didn’t see it, or missed it until it was too late. In fairness, I didn’t see his last two games, the SEC championship game defeat of Florida and the national semifinal beating of Notre Dame, until after I voted.

Smith’s combined numbers in those games: 22 catches for 314 yards and five touchdowns.

Smith leads the country in receptions (105), receiving yards (1,641, which is about 450 more than anyone else, although most people didn’t play 12 games), receiving touchdowns (20) and all-purpose yards (1,912).

More than half of Jones’ TD passes, more than a third of his completions and 40 percent of his passing yards, were on throws to Smith.

Beyond that, once I woke up to Smith it was ridiculously obvious that he had It, the hard, sharp, relentless feel of greatness. It’s not really about the numbers.

The Heisman isn’t an MVP award. It doesn’t necessarily go to the “best,’’ player, but to the most outstanding, THE guy of the year. That subjectivity can be irksome some years, but this year it’s exactly correct. We all know who THE guy is.

I’m annoyed with myself for not looking past the easy take and seeing what was right in front of me, or at least not seeing it soon enough. But almost 900 people vote for the Heisman. It’s not like anything I did was decisive.

Fortunately so, in this case.