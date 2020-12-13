The last winter sport to complete a “normal” season in this time of pandemic was high school wrestling. And now, Lancaster-Lebanon League wrestling is set to enter the 2020-21 campaign.

Whenever it’s finally allowed to compete.

“It’s a ‘different’ kind of season,” Annville-Cleona coach Jerome Simon shared in a recent email conversation.

How different is yet to be realized as programs wrestle, literally and figuratively, with questions like: How many wrestlers will or won’t come out because of COVID-19 concerns? How will they wrestle while wearing mandatory face coverings?

And the big one: Will there even be a season?

With Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf having called off all high school sports activities until at least Jan. 4, whatever season there will be will be one thing for sure. Short.

Beyond that, the answers will be revealed as time advances, but until then, whet your appetite with these hors d’oeuvres.

Behind the mask

It’s a cool Eric Clapton song. It’s also where you'll find your favorite wrestler this year as the L-L League, responding to state Department of Health guidelines and getting ahead of a District Three-wide decision, voted to make masks mandatory in all winter sports except swimming/diving.

While athletic departments work out the details of mask styles and procurement, Selinsgrove wrestling coach Seth Martin offered a simple option in a YouTube video found here. (Thanks to Pequea Valley AD Mark Grossmann for sharing.)

Returnees, we have a bunch

In all, there are 67 wrestlers set to return with postseason experience, including 11 who competed in the PIAA tournament. Listed here are the top returnees in each grade:

Seniors

Class 2A: Back for one last shot at glory are multiple wrestlers from Elco and Pequea Valley. Elco returns district eighth-place medalists John Ball (31-13 last season) and Bailey Beamerderfer (34-10). Dustin Huber (30-17) and Tyler Anderson (18-17) were sixth and eighth at districts, respectively, for the Braves, and are joined by Jace Beegle and Nate Miller, returning to the roster. Beegle (27-14 as a soph) qualified for states in 2019 with a fourth-place finish at regionals. Miller, who spent the last two seasons at prep school giant Wyoming Seminary, went 27-8 last season, while placing second in the Pennsylvania Prep Tournament and fifth in the National Prep Championships.

A midseason injury denied Octorara’s Braedon Amole (22-4) a possible return to states, after he qualified as a sophomore while placing second at regionals.

Class 3A: Garden Spot upper-weight Dustin Swanson is the only returning state medalist from the L-L League. Swanson (35-7) placed second at the South Central Regional Tournament — which is also the District Three Championships — earning a trip to the state tournament, where he placed eighth.

Penn Manor’s Dylan Coleman (34-12) and Colt Barley (37-7) placed fourth and third, respectively, in the regional tournament. Also earning berths at states were Solanco’s Dom Flatt (33-7), who placed second at regionals, Lampeter-Strasburg’s Arik Harnish (30-14), who battled his way through the wrestle-backs to take third, McCaskey’s Andrew Vogelbacher (36-3) and Manheim Township’s Cade Clancy (33-10), who were third and fourth, respectively, in their weight class to punch their tickets to states. Donegal’s Garrett Blake (32-8) was one win short of a state bid, ultimately placing sixth at regionals.

Juniors

Class 2A: Lancaster Catholic returns a trio of district medalists in Eric Howe (29-12, seventh), Caden Droege (30-15, sixth) and Mason McClair (31-13, fifth), joined by Octorara’s state-qualifier Mike Trainor (37-16, sixth at districts and regionals) and Paul Orner (21-13, fourth at districts). PV’s Liam McGinley (30-14) placed eighth at districts, and Annville-Cleona’s Ethan Missimer (29-12) earned fifth at districts.

Class 3A: Manheim Township’s lightweight tandem of Josh Hillard (38-7) and Aliazar Alicea (33-7) burst into the state tournament with third- and fourth-place finishes, respectively at regionals. Competing at the same weight as Hillard, Conestoga Valley’s Trent Ruble (32-11) was one win short of states, placing sixth, as was Ephrata’s Jim Ellis (23-11), behind Vogelbacher and Clancy.

An injury-shortened season plagued Garden Spot’s Garrett Gehr (5-2), who advanced to the regional semifinals as a freshman in 2019 before ultimately placing fifth.

Sophomores

Class 2A: Getting their feet wet as freshmen were Northern Lebanon’s Owen Lehman (37-18), Grady Stichler (17-18) and district qualifier Conor Leonard (30-16). Lehman made it to the 2A state tournament, while Stichler earned a district medal. Elco’s Eli Krow (22-19) also qualified for districts.

Class 3A: Lebanon’s Griffin Gonzalez (37-5) was sixth at regionals, closing out an auspicious debut season. While they didn’t medal beyond sectionals, Solanco’s Jared Fulton (21-12), Cocalico’s Jonathan Rathman (18-15) and Manheim Central’s Brett Barbush (21-16) served notice that they were fixtures to be respected.

The section races

Section One:

Defending champion: Hempfield.

Favorite: Hempfield.

Contender: Manheim Township.

Dark horses: Conestoga Valley, Penn Manor, Solanco.

With a lineup skewed towards youth, the Black Knights won their fifth outright Section One title, and first since since 2005. They also shared titles in 1988 and 2014. In a section where the other contenders are missing just a piece or two, Township emerges as the challenger.

Section Two:

Defending champion: Garden Spot.

Favorite: There is no clear-cut favorite, although the Spartans are champs until they’re not.

Contenders: Garden Spot, Lampeter-Strasburg.

Dark horses: Manheim Central, Donegal.

The Spartans clawed their way back to sole possession of the section for the first time since 2014 with a one-point victory over defending champ L-S, a victory sealed with an ultimate tiebreak win at heavyweight. Can’t get much closer than that. It was Garden Spot’s fifth overall solo title, to go with two shared titles. Graduation depleted both the Spartans and the Pioneers, but not enough to give one the clear advantage over the other. Central and Donegal will once again battle it out for third in the section.

Section Three:

Defending champion: Northern Lebanon.

Favorite: Northern Lebanon.

Dark horses: Octorara, Elco.

Given recent successes, it’s hard to imagine the Vikings had one league victory from 2007 through 2012. They’ve won 48 straight league contests — and eight straight Section Three titles — since. Over that period, Annville-Cleona and Elco each have three runner-up finishes, and Octorara one. (In its Section Three valedictory, Donegal was second in 2018). Given sheer returning numbers, it would seem it’s Elco’s turn to challenge.

Tournaments

Won’t be many, as the pandemic has forced the cancellation of almost all in-season gatherings, including the Beast of the East, all holiday tournaments and the Escape the Rock.

For now, the L-L League individual championships are set for the weekend of Jan. 29-30, likely in a drastically smaller format than usual.

Looking ahead — far ahead — the postseason is going to look a whole lot different this season. This will get a closer look here as the time approaches. Suffice to say, there’s going to be a drastically reduced number of participants. Kind of like going back to the future, to the late 1960s/early 1970s.

Circle these dates

OK, perhaps in pencil, because, you know …

The league season is scheduled to kick-off the first full week of January, with the prospect of completing seven league dual meets in Sections One and Section Two and six in Section Three over the course of the next three-and-one-half weeks. Here are some dates to watch for:

Jan. 7 — Manheim Central at Lampeter-Strasburg: The Section Two scrum blasts from the gate with this meeting.

Jan. 8 — Octorara at Pequea Valley: The Braves Bowl, grapplin’ division, a Section Three must.

Jan. 12 — Fans in each section get a choice this night, the first of three such opportunities ...

Northern Lebanon at Elco: The Vikings go cross-county to accept the Raiders’ annual challenge.

Penn Manor at Solanco: Neighborly bash to decide southern-end supremacy. Winner gets the mythical Enola Low Grade Trail Cup.

Donegal at Lampeter-Strasburg: Tough week for the Indians who face two contenders in three days. But, you have to face them sometime, right?

Jan. 14 — Donegal at Garden Spot: See above.

Jan. 20 — The second of three “choice” nights ...

Hempfield at Solanco: The Golden Mules took the Black Knights to criteria last season, the closest any L-L League team came to Hempfield.

Garden Spot at Manheim Central: Been a rivalry going on 50 years. Won’t stop now.

Northern Lebanon at Octorara: Braves look to beach the Vikings.

Jan. 27 — Last night of the regular season, barring postponements and makeups ...

Manheim Township at Hempfield: Given the youth of these teams, this could be a headliner for several years to come. The Blue Streaks may not have quite enough ammo up top to breach the Knights' defenses. But then again, perhaps they won’t need it.

Garden Spot at Lampeter-Strasburg: The last two Section Two champions square off to determine if there will there be a repeat, or a new champion?

Annville-Cleona at Northern Lebanon: Dutchmen often give Vikings a go of it.