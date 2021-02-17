Apparently, the Penn Manor bowling team just needed a nudge.

With their backs against the wall after losing the first game in both the semifinals and final, the Comets rallied to win the next two each time to capture the Lancaster-Lebanon League team championship Wednesday at Rocky Springs Entertainment Center.

“It was a rush, definitely a rush,” said Derek Warfel, who led Penn Manor with a 576 series in the final against Northern Lebanon. “We were down almost the entire day, just playing from behind. When our team plays from behind, we show so much more of the best of our abilities.”

The Comets, who won Section One, lost 869-838 in the first game against the Section Four champion Vikings and were scuffling in the second game before coming on strong, including five strikes in the ninth frame. Warfel’s strike was his fourth straight on the way to a 199.

“After the second game, our captain, Delaney (Reitnauer), gave us a fantastic speech,” Warfel said. “It just got us in gear; we started working as a team better, we put our heads together and helped everyone make adjustments and allowed everyone to get hot in that third game.”

Spurred by Reitnauer’s speech, Penn Manor powered to a 909-793 win in the third game, led by Reitnauer’s 210, including a run of five straight strikes. Charlie Hull rolled a 202, which included a string of six strikes in seven frames.

“It was just like the first match against Elizabethtown. They bounced us out in the first game,” Penn Manor coach Chris Vital said of the Comets’ semifinal win. “My teams have been pretty resilient over the years.”

“When they threw those five strikes in a row from the Jersey side, that took a lot of wind out of our sails,” said Northern Lebanon coach Scott Shirk, whose team lost in the final for the second year in a row, falling to Cedar Crest last year. “But that’s bowling. And if it’s not broke, don’t fix it.”

While there was suspense in the final, it was certainly rivaled by the action in the semifinals.

After Elizabethtown, which averaged a league-high 1,031 pins per game, took Game 1 by an impressive 1,012-914 score, Penn Manor eked out wins of 931-909 and 899-887 in the next two.

“I actually thought Elizabethtown out-bowled us,” said Vital. “They were a really good spare-shooting team, but somehow we mustered a victory there.”

And in the other semifinal, Cocalico edged out Northern Lebanon 908-906 in the first game before the Vikings stormed back to win 980-815 in Game Two. They then held on for a 810-801 win in the third game.

“(Penn Manor) lost a game in the first round and we went three with Cocalico,” said Shirk. “It wasn’t like one team dominated.”

Reitnauer was the model of consistency for Penn Manor with series of 567 and 565, and Warfel added a 550 in the semifinal.

“It was the older kids, they took control,” said Vital of Reitnauer, a senior, and Warfel, a junior of his team’s rallies. “Sometimes you’re down and out, you’re ready to get kicked over the edge and the older kids just decide it’s time to talk to the team, and Delaney and Derick did that really well. Those two showed their leadership.”

Northern Lebanon’s Aliza Shirk had the high series of the day with a 653 in the semifinals and Fred Staley had series of 632 and 602.

Section Two winner Elizabethtown was led by Alaina Telenko with a 611 series while Section Three champ Cocalico was led by Chris Quadarella with a 547.

Girls postponed

Thursday’s L-L League girls individual championships, originally scheduled for a 9:30 a.m. start at Palmyra Bowl, were postponed because of the winter weather forecast, and will be instead be held next Thursday, still at Palmyra Bowl.