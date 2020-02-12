Spring training is scheduled to begin Sunday in Dunedin, Florida, for Derek Fisher and the rest of the Toronto Blue Jays position players.
Fisher, an outfielder, will by competing for a bench role with the Jays. Toronto manager Charlie Montoyo says Lourdes Gurriel Jr., Teoscar Hernandez and Randal Grichuk will be the Toronto's starting outfielders, as reported by Keegan Matheson at MLB.com.
Fisher, a Cedar Crest grad, Anthony Alford, Billy McKinney and Jonathan Davis will by vying for the other two outfield spots on the roster.
Before being traded to the Jays last season on July 31, Fisher played his entire pro career in the Astros organization after being selected by Houston out of the University of Virginia in the first round (37th overall) of the 2014 draft.
Fisher, who made his major league debut in June of 2107, was part of the Astros team that beat the Dodgers in seven games in the World Series that season.
That Astros championship has since been tainted and the team has been reprimanded for a sign stealing scandal.
Here's video of Fisher scoring the winning run in the bottom of the 10th of Game Six to give the Astros a 3-2 series lead.
The kid @ABREG_1 just DOIN THE DAMN THING. #EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/SEgKJiWHp4— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
The slide. The call. The emotion. What. a. game.#EarnHistory pic.twitter.com/k4z1OivLvR— Houston Astros (@astros) October 30, 2017
In parts of three seasons in the majors, Fisher is batting .191 with 16 homers and an on-base percentage of .279.