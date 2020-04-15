Zach Sherk was at the wrong place at the wrong time.

Taking a stroll around Bucknell University’s Kinney Natatorium on March 12, Cocalico’s standout senior swimmer was trying to find out why there was a delay for the Class 2A combatants to take a dip in the pool for a warmup period during the PIAA finals in Lewisburg.

“We were 15 minutes past the on-deck time for warmups, so I was just walking around,” Sherk said. “I came upon all of the coaches talking with the PIAA people, and I heard them call it, right there. I was heartbroken.”

That afternoon, the PIAA put the state swimming and diving championships and the state basketball tournaments on hold. After an indefinite postponement, the PIAA officially canceled the remainder of the winter sports season, and the entire spring sports season last week over coronavirus concerns.

Cocalico’s swimmers made a stop at Chipotle for lunch on the way out of Lewisburg that fateful afternoon.

“I did set a personal record there,” Sherk said, chuckling. “Three burritos eaten. I ate the pain away.”

Sherk and his Eagles’ teammates pulled out of Lewisburg that day with full bellies, but with an empty feeling inside after their season was put on pause.

“We all kind of knew that this was going to be our last time together,” Sherk said. “We knew this wasn’t going to go away in two weeks, so we tried to enjoy the ride together. My mental attitude was so high for that day. I knew I was going to give it everything I had.”

Sherk had an impeccable resume heading into the PIAA finals: Earlier in the season, he won L-L League gold in the 50 freestyle in a school-record 21.08 to defend his league title. And in the District Three finals, Sherk defended his crown in the 100 breaststroke with a district-record 56.53, as he earned the top seed for the state meet in his signature event.

But that meet never happened.

Sherk had made a big leap in the 100 breaststroke state finals; after finishing 22nd as a freshman, he was fourth in his sophomore season and third in the PIAA finale in 2019. As the No. 1 seed coming into this year’s meet, he had gold on his mind.

“Just a lot of disappointment, because I trained four years for that meet,” Sherk said. “I was looking forward to that meet my entire career.”

Instead, Sherk swam his own state finals a couple of days later all alone in the pool at Ephrata Rec Center. He even did his usual pre-race routine, and swam his own 100 breaststroke, at the exact time the PIAA 100 breaststroke finals were set to begin that afternoon.

“Best race I’ve ever had,” Sherk said. “I could feel it. I knew it.”

Only there was no fanfare, and no medals awaiting on the podium.

Sherk hasn’t been back in a pool since.

To pass the time he’s been working out at home, and Sherk remains in contact with his swimming guru, three-time Olympic medalist and former five-time world record-holder Gary Hall, who teaches out of his home base in Key West, Florida.

Sherk visits there when he can, and he has online lessons with Hall. All of that hard work has landed Sherk a spot at the University of Delaware, where he’ll study construction engineering and swim for the Blue Hens, who compete in the Colonial Athletic Association.

His goal: To qualify for the NCAA finals in his freshman season. After missing out on his final high school meet, Sherk will certainly be motivated to make a big splash at the next level.

