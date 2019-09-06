It might seem odd to say a team that yielded 442 yards of offense won on defensive stands.
But that’s exactly how Donegal claimed a 28-21 victory over backyard rival Columbia on Friday evening in Mount Joy.
Joe Fox broke up Matt McCleary’s fourth down pass in the end zone, intended for Darnell Tucker, as time expired and the Indians (2-0 Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Three, 2-1 overall) escaped the DAC with the win.
“I knew something was going to happen,” said Fox. “I just had to drop back and read whoever’s coming.”
McCleary, who went to the air 41 times, completing 25 for 339 yards, drove the Crimson Tide (0-2, 1-2) 46 yards in 1:18, when a spike on third-and-2 at the 13 stopped the clock with six seconds left.
A delay penalty moved the ball back to the 18 before Fox came up big in the end zone to seal the victory.
“We always talk to our kids about finishing,” Indians coach Chad Risberg said. “They finished tonight.”
Columbia broke on top on Demetrius Diaz’s 33-yard touchdown three minutes in.
On their third possession, the Indians reached the end zone in five plays, Garrett Blake scoring on the first of two 11-yard bursts off left tackle.
His second score, and subsequent two-point run, gave the Indians a lead they would not relinquish.
Not for lack of effort by the Tide.
Joel Grillo blocked a PAT after Diaz pulled in a 45-yard TD pass from McCleary with five minutes left in the first half.
The Tide then took the second half kickoff and drove 63 yards to the Donegal 10.
McCleary found Tucker in the back right corner of the end zone for the go-ahead score — only to have it called back on an ineligible receiver penalty.
It was one of 14 times the Tide was flagged, for a total of 100 yards.
“We couldn’t get a break, as far as penalties,” Tide coach Bud Kyle said. “But we kept fighting to the end of the day.”
When the Tide surrendered the ball on downs at their 16, the Indians marched 84 yards in 15 plays, Fox going off right tackle from the 5 to take a 21-13 lead.
Columbia drew close once more as McCleary hit Ryan Redding on a 33-yard post pattern, the TD coming on fourth-and-19.
All night the Tide front seven made every Donegal handoff an adventure, but quarterback Trent Weaver caught then with a quick handoff to fullback Mason Ober, good for 45 yards to the 1.
“They were getting so much penetration,” Ober said. “We weren’t blocking correctly, but we did get the handoff and made it good.”
The Tribe’s ground game was spot on, picking up 322 yards on 50 rushes.
Blake had 125 yards on 18 carries. Ober 121 on 13 and Fox 52 on 16.
One the next play after the big run Ober cashed the gamewinner, with five minutes to play.
The Tide had two more times with the ball, turning it over on downs at the Donegal 40 with 2:07 to play, then the final, furious drive.