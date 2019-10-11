One week after allowing Conestoga Valley to put up 560 yards of offense, Cocalico's defense got back to its normal, stingy self Friday night in a Lancaster-Lebanon League Section Two football game at Garden Spot.
Cocalico’s defense forced five three-and-outs in the first half, and limited the Spartans to 35 yards on the ground in the first 24 minutes, setting the tone in the Eagles’ eventual 54-13 victory.
Meanwhile, Cocalico’s offense did its part as well, churning out 382 yards on just 26 carries. Quarterback Noah Palm rushed for 137 yards and two scores, while Austin Vang (12-83) and Steven Flinton (7-70) also did their part.
Ronald Zahm returned a punt return 90 yards for another TD for the Eagles (3-1 L-L, 6-2 overall).
“I thought we did pretty well defensively,” Cocalico coach Dave Gingrich said. “I think defensively the whole way around we gave great effort. I think we did pretty well for the most part offensively and defensively. I thought effort and intensity was good, and they were doing better things tonight.”
Turning point
Garden Spot (0-5, 0-8) wasted a golden opportunity early, after Jesse Martin picked off Palm's pass to halt the Eagles’ first possession. Cocalico's defense forced a three-and-out following the interception, and the Eagles' offense got rolling from there. Cocalico scored touchdowns on four of its next five drives, and added a 90-yard punt return for six by Zahm, and never looked back.
Key statistic
Cocalico, normally a grind-it-out offensive attack, got in the end zone quickly on each of its scoring drives in the first half. The Eagles' scoring drives went three, one, four and two plays. On the negative side, the Eagles were penalized 11 times for 93 yards and had one touchdown called back.
As for Garden Spot, receivers dropped several passes which possibly could have changed their fortunes. Jesse Martin (6-16-0, 94 yards) did connect with Joel Martin on a 10-yard pass play right before half, but the Spartans suffered their 22nd loss in a row.
Quotable
"I think we need to clean up the penalties,” Gingrich said. “I don't know if we are ever going to be as physical as we need to be. I think we are getting more physical but we still have some breakdowns. If we can get a couple people back from injury and clean up some of the mistakes I like our chances to play pretty well the last two weeks.”
Up next
Cocalico will head to Quarryville next Friday for a key Section Two battle vs. Solanco. Garden Spot also hits the road to face Manheim Central.