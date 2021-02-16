Mount Calvary Christian was held to a season-low in points Tuesday night. It shot 40 percent from the floor. Its leading scorer, Aidan Masters, spent about half the game on the bench in foul trouble. And the host Chargers still topped visiting West Shore Christian, 65-35, in a boys basketball victory.

It is perhaps evidence of how good defending District 3 Class 1A champion MCC is this season. Even when the undefeated Chargers (16-0) didn’t play their best, they still won by 30 points.

“Our theme for this year has been to rise up,” MCC coach Kory Pruner said. “It’s the idea to rise above the distractions. ...so when things like this happen, with Aidan being in foul trouble, other guys can step up.”

MCC, based in Elizabethtown, entered the night atop the District 3-1A power ratings, and is on track to lock down the top seed in the 10-team District 3-1A playoff bracket. The Chargers have outscored opponents by 490 total points this season, with an average margin of victory of 30.6 points.

But Tuesday night marked one of the few times this season the Chargers had to work harder than normal for its victory.

Masters, a senior who has already scored more than 1,200 career points and is averaging close to seven assists per game, went to the bench with two personal fouls at the 5:29 mark of the first quarter and stayed there the rest of the period. West Shore, who entered the night at No. 9 in the District 3-1A power ratings, trailed 18-10 at the end of the first frame.

Without Masters, MCC adjusted.

Freshman Avery Kopcha (16 points) and sophomore Brett Taylor (12 points) stepped up their guard play. Sixth man Damian Rutt (nine points, provided quality minutes off the bench. And forwards Wyatt Lamb (two points, 11 rebounds), Hunter Stewart (nine points, 11 rebounds), Regan Mummau (three points, four rebounds) and Evan Dumaine (four points, four rebounds) crashed the boards.

The MCC defense also put a lid on West Shore guard Joshua Lehman after he scored 14 of his team’s first 18 points to cut the Chargers’ advantage to 23-18 at the 5:23 mark of the second quarter. Lehman was held to three points the rest of the way.

“I don’t think we made any adjustments as much as we continued to focus on our defensive identity to constantly engage ball-handlers, dribble-handoffs and ball screens,” Pruner said. “Whether that’s a switch, trap or smother. ...so tonight it was switching everything so he (Lehman) can’t get an opening and then working on our rotations off the ball.”

MCC’s constant defensive pressure created 14 West Shore turnovers by the end. The Chargers closed the second quarter on a 12-2 run to go to the locker room up 35-20. They pushed the lead to 49-25 by the end of the third quarter.

The Chargers are averaging an eye-popping 76.4 points per game. They’ve won all but one game by double-digit margins. The lone exception was a 73-70 win over La Academia back on Jan. 8. La Academia is a charter school based in Lancaster city, coached by McCaskey all-time leading scorer Jerry Johnson.

“We were fortunate to win that game,” Pruner recalled. “Looking at them (La Academia) and Lancaster Country Day, and West Shore tonight, those teams have grinded out defensive possessions. But the teams that make us work are going to make us find out how good we are.”

MCC has two more regular season games left on its schedule this week, but might add one or two more next week before the District 3-1A playoffs, where there’s a good chance it’ll again meet La Academia.

“It will be a different game,” Pruner said. “We’ll know each other better. They’re going to know us better.”