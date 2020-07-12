Rain started dropping around 5:30 p.m. Sunday at Bent Creek Country Club. The Championship Flight of six golfers of the Lancaster Ladies City-County Golf Association Amateur championship were on holes No. 16 and 17 at that point. But they were able to finish out Day One of the two-day event.

Manheim Central alum Haley Goodling, winner of the last four amateurs, sat atop the leaderboard with a 5-over par total of 76.

“My iron shots were fairly decent, which was kind of surprising because I don’t really go to the range that much,” Goodling said. “And my putting was not the best today. That’s usually where I’m stronger. I missed some putts that were within 4 or 5 feet that I should have made.”

A little more than a year removed from wrapping up her collegiate career at Monmouth, Goodling had an 18-foot putt lined up on No. 16 that rolled around and out of the pin.

“I had a lot of those that lipped around,” she said. “Story of my life. All day.”

Trailing Goodling heading into Monday’s championship round is second-place Amber Long Rohrer, who shot a 12-over 83, and third-place Allison Appleton, who shot a 16-over 87.

It was a good showing for Rohrer, considering she last competed in the amateur championship four years ago and is back playing golf after a two-year hiatus, during which she got married and gave birth to a daughter. A Millersville alum, Rohrer won the amateur championship in 2010.

“So I’m comfortable with where I’m at,” she said. “But I’m not where I was.”

Appleton, who placed second in last year’s amateur and is a rising senior golfer at Saint Francis University, was at one-over par through nine holes.

“And then, to put it lightly, all hell broke loose,” Appleton said. “I don’t know. I just lost my swing and had to work with that for nine holes. ... I just have to play better. I know it’s in me. I just didn’t have it today.”

Five-time champion Suzette Crandall shot a round of 89 for the day. Cindy Moore, whose home course is Tanglewood, shot 94. And Lisa Dichter, who played in the USGA Senior Women’s Amateur in 2005 and 2009, shot a 98.

Monday’s championship flight will tee off at 10 a.m.

SUNDAY'S SCORING

Championship Flight

Haley Goodling, +5 76

Amber Long Rohrer, +12 83

Allison Appleton, +16 87

Suzette Crandall, +18 89

Cindy Moore, +23 94

Lisa Dichter, +27 98

Flight 1

Joyce Herr, +16 87

Shelby Noll, +17 88

Diane McGarrigle, +20 91

Brooke Graybill, +20 91

Tammy Yarnell, +21 92

Cathy Miller, +27 98

Dawn Kreider, +27 98

Rose Madar, +31 102

Flight 2

Debby Pegg, +19 90

Julie Walsh, +25 96

Heidi Cohen, +28 99

Jo Pownall, +30 101

Joyce Stabler, +31 102

Cindy Tanner, +42 113

Judi Trace, WD

MONDAY'S TEE TIMES

9:30 a.m. (teeing off from No. 1) — Dawn Kreider, Rose Madar, Debby Pegg

9:40 a.m. (teeing off from No. 1) — Brooke Graybill, Tammy Yarnell, Cathy Miller

9:50 a.m. (teeing off from No. 1) — Joyce Herr, Shelby Noll, Diane McGarrigle

10 a.m. (teeing off from No. 1) — Suzette Crandall, Cindy Moore, Lisa Dichter

10:10 a.m. (teeing off from No. 1) — Haley Goodling, Amber Long Rohrer, Allison Appleton

9:30 a.m. (teeing off from No. 10) — Morgan Kibler, Sue McMullen

9:40 a.m. (teeing off from No. 10) — Julie Walsh, Heidi Cohen, Jo Pownall

9:50 a.m. (teeing off from No. 10) — Joyce Stabler, Cindy Tanner, Dottie Martin

10 a.m. (teeing off from No. 10) — Carol Horning, Patty Wright, Kitty Smoker