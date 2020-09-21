Defending champion Alex Knoll blistered Bent Creek Country Club with a six under-par 65 to grab the lead after one round of the Philadelphia PGA Section Championship Monday.

Half the field played Bent Creek (par-71) and the other half Country Club of York (par 72) Monday. They’ll switch Tuesday. After the field is cut to the low 60 and ties, everybody plays Bent Creek Wednesday

Knoll, 35, an assistant pro at Glen Brook in Stroudsburg, had two eagles, on the ninth and 12th holes, and played the par-5s five under par.

He holds a one-shot lead in relation to par over pros from two legendary clubs: Mark Sheftic of Merion, who shot 67 at Country Club of York and Tom Cooper of Pine Valley, who shot 66 at Bent Creek.

Pros with local ties: Terry Hertzog of Ephrata, who now teaches at Merion, is tied for sixth at two under; Andrew Turner of Lititz and Stu Ingraham of Lebanon are tied for 12th at one under; and Terry Hatch, a Manheim Township grad now teaching at Pine Meadows in Lebanon, is tied for 29th at one over par.