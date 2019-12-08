As dawn arrived Nov. 30, I was seated in my tree stand in Chester County, with my Remington 12-guage Superslug hanging in the tree next to me.
It was the opening of Pennsylvania's firearms deer season, so nothing about my situation was different than any other opener the past 30 years.
What was different, however, was the day.
It was Saturday. Not Monday.
For me, the day didn't matter. I hunt near home, not from a camp in the mountains. So there's no real travel involved with my opening-day hunting, nor is there a camp to open up and get ready for a bunch of other hunters.
I can understand how the Saturday opener would upset camp-life rituals that had been practiced and perfected over the past five decades.
And for those who looked forward all year long to the opening weekend rituals, I can also understand how this new twist could wreck your traditions.
At the same time, the Saturday opener allowed many people to get out and hunt who otherwise couldn't have gone out on Monday for any number of reasons.
The Pennsylvania Game Commission's board of directors said they plan to revisit the idea of changing the opening day from Monday to Saturday when they meet in January to set hunting seasons and bag limits for next year.
They made the controversial change this year even though they said they heard from more hunters who opposed it than favored it.
So the debate over this move isn't over. And hunters haven't been afraid to state how they feel about the issue.
"I really didn’t mind the opening day move, nor did it have strong positive feelings," said Don Beidler of Leola.
"I recognize the reasons for the change and I think in the long haul it will help attract more hunters IF they can hunt on the following day as well."
Beidler is referring to the recent law signed by Gov. Tom Wolf which will allow hunting on three Sundays starting in 2020. The law specifies one of those Sundays must be during the firearms deer season.
The Game Commission hasn't yet said which Sunday that will be - there are potentially three to choose from - but if there's a Saturday opener again, the next day would seem a logical choice.
Another hunter, who didn't give a name, sent me an email proclaiming, "I hope the one year experiment by the PGC to open the firearms season on a Saturday is only that, a one year experiment, and that next year, it is changed back to the traditional Monday following Thanksgiving.
"In my area, southcentral PA, a lot of hunters would hunt the traditional Saturday following Thanksgiving firearms deer opener in Maryland, and then look forward to hunting PA on Monday.
"Now hunters have to choose which state they want to hunt, resulting in lost deer hunting opportunities as well as lost revenue in hunting license sales.... To answer your question, I hate the Pennsylvania firearms season opening on a Saturday!"
While some hunters said their work schedules often didn't allow them to hunt the traditional Monday opener, Mervin Fisher wrote in an email that he found himself unable to hunt this year due to work.
Because he was required to work Saturday, "This is the first opening day that I have not hunted in 31 years," he wrote.
Other members of his Potter County camp who did make it out Saturday planned to return home Sunday and not stay through Monday, he said.
"Deer camp will not be the same. The PA Game Commission has lost my support."
On the Lancaster Bowhunters United Facebook page, I asked hunters to let me know their thoughts about the Saturday opener.
Most talked about how much shooting they heard - it varied from "not much" to "a lot" depending on the area - but some addressed the change.
"Was a great day," John Jones wrote. "Hunted with my kids, and my daughter got an 8 point - her first deer."
Ross Clubb said he doesn't mind the Saturday opener, but, if the Game Commission keeps it next year, he doesn't want Sunday to be a hunting day as well.
"I'm fine with a Saturday or Sunday opener, but not hunting on both days," he wrote. "Too much of a rush to get up after Thanksgiving."
Interestingly, while the Game Commission board members said they hoped the Saturday opener would lead to increased participation, a common theme I heard - and experienced for myself - is that Nov. 30 seemed to have lighter participation than prior opening days.
This is all anecdotal, of course, because Pennsylvania is a big state and hunters talking about participation in their areas are only referring to very small pieces of the state.
But it was an interesting observation that seemed to be fairly common.
I know in the western Chester County woods where I was hunting, I heard fewer shots on any opening day I can recall, and when I left the woods at 11 a.m. to drive around, I saw very few hunters and/or their vehicles parked in the usual spots.
On the HuntingPa.com message board, several hunters echoed poster "Lonzo's" observation.
"Less hunters than any Monday opener I've hunted," he wrote.
The Game Commission during the week before the Saturday opener reported an uptick in license sales of 1 percent over last year. Time will tell if that increase holds up.