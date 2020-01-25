Redshirt freshman Ryan Davis scored 20 points in the second half — including eight in a row — to start a 20-0 run that helped Millersville claim an 84-57 PSAC win at Mansfield on Saturday.
Playing more minutes in place of the injured Caden Najdawi, Davis has scored at least 13 points in each of his last four games for the Marauders (7-6 PSAC, 10-9 overall). Against Mansfield, he scored 20 for the second time in three games. Davis hit 7 of 10 shots from the field, including 4 of 6 from 3-point range.
What’s more, on defense, Davis was a big reason why Millersville held Mansfield to just 24 points in the second half, blocking two shots and recording two steals.
For his part, James Sullivan finished with a game-high 23 and carried the Marauders on offense early, with 13 first-half points. Mekhi Hendricks netted 21 in the victory.
Ursinus 74, Franklin & Marshall 62: At Collegeville, a late second-half run lifted the Bears in Centennial Conference play. F&M (3-7 CC, 7-10 overall) came within two, 60-58, at 7:47, but the Bears (4-6, 9-8) pulled away with a 14-0 run during the next five minutes to secure the win.
Justin Kupa and Ignas Slyka both finished with 15 points to lead the Diplomats, while Mike Rice and Les Thomas had nine apiece.
Lancaster Bible 74, Penn State Abington 59: At Lancaster, Britton Beachy netted a team- high 16 points as the Chargers (5-2 NEAC, 7-9 overall) picked up the win. Garden Spot product Jordan Shewbridge added 12 points Saturday, and Brion Elliott finished with 10.
Drew 76, Elizabethtown 71: At Madison, New Jersey, Bryce Greene had a game-high 20 points and Hempfield grad Connor Moffat finished with 19, but the Blue Jays (2-4 Landmark Conference, 9-7 overall) took the loss.
Women
Franklin & Marshall 76, Ursinus 51: At Collegeville, three F&M players finished with double-doubles in earning the Centennial Conference victory Saturday.
Kenna Williams paced the Diplomats (4-8 CC, 6-11 overall) with 23 points and 16 boards for her 10th double-double of the season. Ten of her 16 rebounds came on the offensive glass.
Sarosha Parsons (15 points, 10 rebounds) and Kristin Hamill (12 points, 13 rebounds) also recorded double-doubles.
Millersville 63, Mansfield 60: At Mansfield: Lauren Lister led the way for the Marauders, scoring 34 points in the team's first victory of 2020. Millersville (3-10 PSAC, 6-12 overall) pulled ahead for good with eight minutes remaining in the final quarter.
Lister shot 13 of 26 from the floor and 7 of 8 from the foul line. The junior guard also had seven rebounds and four steals. Mia Leonard put up 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds for her first career double-double.
Elizabethtown 79, Drew 76: At Madison, N.J., Angie Hawkins tied several career highs for the Blue Jays in the Landmark Conference victory. She finished with a game-high 25 points, while Veronica Christ added 18 of her own.
Elizabethtown (5-1 Landmark, 9-7 overall) hit nine of its 10 foul shots down the stretch. Drew led by as many as 11 in the first quarter, but a late 3-pointer by Christ brought Elizabethtown within eight by the start of the second quarter.
Hawkins tied her career high — she also scored 25 against Drew last season. Her five made free throws also tied a career high for the sophomore. Lydia Lawson finished with a double-double of 17 points and 10 assists.
Lancaster Bible 60, Penn State Abington 56: At Lancaster, Manheim Township graduate Caitlin Hickey scored 18 points and pulled down eight rebounds in the win for the Chargers (3-4 NEAC, 5-11 overall). Lizzy Tilton collected a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.