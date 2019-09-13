Early in the iconic 1969 western “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” Harvey Logan challenges Butch for leadership of the Hole-In-The-Wall-Gang.
“Guns or knives?” Logan asks.
“Neither,” Butch responds to the clearly lose-lose proposition, because Logan towers over the erstwhile co-hero of the picture.
McCaskey faced a similarly vexing choice Friday night as undefeated Cedar Crest came to town for the Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One opener for both teams.
Stop Falcons quarterback Chris Danz, the No. 5 passer in the league, or attend to running back Tyler Cruz, the No. 2 rusher?
The Red Tornado elected to put a stop sign up on Cruz, and held him to 17 yards in eight first-quarter attempts.
But Danz carved the Tornado secondary for 171 yards and three scores in a 28-point second quarter explosion that paced a 49-20 victory for the Falcons (1-0 L-L, 4-0 overall).
“We did what we came to do,” Crest coach Rob Wildasin told his team in the postgame breakdown.
If there was any letdown after Crest’s emotional, last-minute victory over York last week, it was gone by halftime.
Danz (7 for 10, 243 yards, 4 TDs) tossed scoring strikes to Cole Miller (71 yards), Chris Rios (25 yards) and Christian Morales (60 yards) in the second quarter, adding a 74-yard, third-quarter bomb to Lawson Seyfert.
“We thought we were just going to pound it, but it didn’t work like that,” Danz said.
“We just started clicking. My line gave me all the time in the world, and my receivers made me look good. They did all the work for me.”
“We’re balanced and we can just take what’s there,” Wildasin offered.
“Once we got down to executing and settled in, we got going and finished out the way we wanted too.”
It sure didn’t start that way as the Tornado (0-1, 0-4) stopped the Falcons cold on their first four possessions.
Trouble was, their offense was just as frigid, botching a punt at the Falcons 42 and, in their best chance of the first half, fumbling away a third-and-1 at the Crest 24.
On the sixth snap of the second quarter Danz found Miller on a slant, for the 71-yard score and the game turned.
Rios pulled in the 25-yard TD and Brayden Koehler intercepted Tornado quarterback Matthew Remash, taking it 55 yards to the house.
Remash was 2 for 11, for 27 yards with the pick-six before yielding to Shaliam Montalvo.
Of Remash’s eight incompletions four were overthrows one was a dropped ball and, on another, the receiver tripped.
Montalvo (5-11-2, 98 yards) led McCaskey to three touchdowns in the final eight minutes of the fourth quarter, 51 yards to Isaiah Thomas and, as time ran out, 8 yards to Jayon Burnside.
Sandwiched in between was Donovan Trowery’s 46-yard TD burst.