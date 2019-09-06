After falling to a pair of Lancaster-Lebanon League Section One teams the first two weeks of the season, Dallastown scored 23 first-half points and held off Penn Manor's late rally for a 23-20 nonleague win over the Comets on Friday night in Millersville.
Trailing 23-6 at halftime, Penn Manor (1-2) cut Dallastown's lead to 3 midway through the fourth quarter. Max Jessberger sacked Gabe Hall for a 12-yard loss on fourth-and-7 from Penn Manor's 39. On the next play, Comets' quarterback Luke Braas hit Josh Gibson for a 49-yard touchdown with 1:22 left in the third quarter.
Penn Manor forced the Wildcats (1-2) into a three-and-out on their next drive and took over at Dallastown's 37. Fourteen plays later, and after the Comets benefited from a pass interference call on an incomplete fourth-down attempt, Brass hit Kyle Murr for a 6-yard touchdown.
But the rally ended quickly on the Comets' next possession, as they ran three plays for negative 10 yards and punted the ball away with 3:18 left in the game.
Turning point: Trailing 7-6, Penn Manor had a 68-yard touchdown pass called back by a penalty. After that drive stalled, Dallastown took advantage of a short field and covered 41 yards on five plays, capped by an 11-yard touchdown run by Vinnie Jones (18 carries for 128 yards; both game highs). The Wildcats extended the lead to 16 by halftime on a 32-yard field goal by Mitchel Groh and a 12-yard touchdown reception by Connor Schumann.
Star of the game: Colt Barley had three sacks and kept Wildcats' quarterback Gabe Hall under pressure as the Comets' defense shut out Dallastown after halftime.
Key statistic: Penn Manor had just 147 yards of total offense but scored two of its three touchdowns on the first play from scrimmage on those drives. In addition to Braas' 49-yard toss to Gibson in the third quarter, Isaiah Stoltzfus tallied a 12-yard touchdown after Murr had a 24-yard punt return to Dallastown's 12.
Up next: Penn Manor kicks off its Section One slate with a visit to Manheim Township.