Austin Norton gave Manheim Central its first lead of the season, but Dallastown answered with seven unanswered goals for a 7-1 win in a Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division game Monday night at York Ice Arena.
Six different players scored goals for the Wildcats (4-4-1-0), who ice players from Dallastown, West York and Dover, including West York's Brock Stitley, who netted two goals. Dallastown's Quinn Eckert dished out three assists, and Dallastown's Sami Saarinen turned away four shots for the team's fourth win in its last six games.
With his team trailing 1-0, Dallastown's Trae Schanberger netted the equalizer at 9:16 of the second period, and Dallastown's Connor Chapmen put the Wildcats up exactly two minutes later.
Norton had given the winless Barons ( ) a lead 3:11 into the second period. Goaltender Gage McCabe had stopped nine shots to keep the game scoreless through one period. He finished the night with 36 saves.
Monday's Other Scores
Bears Division
Lower Dauphin 7, Susquehanna 1
Central Dauphin 5, Cumberland Valley 1
Viola Division
Twin Valley 3, Annville-Cleona 2
Schedule for Monday, Dec. 2
Bears Division
Hershey vs. Central Dauphin at Twin Ponds, 7:45 p.m.
Manheim Township vs. Palmyra at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:45 p.m.
Viola Division
Keystone vs. Dallastown at York Ice Arena, 6:15 p.m.
Palmyra vs. West Shore at Twin Ponds, 7 p.m.
Hempfield vs. Central York at York Ice Arena, 8 p.m.
Annville-Cleona vs. Elizabethtown at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.
