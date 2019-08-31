MECHANICSBURG — The ball bounced in front of Cumberland Valley's Eric Leach at the Hempfield goal mouth. Saturday morning had turned into Saturday afternoon, and time ticked away in the first overtime period between the two perennial postseason contenders. As the ball bounced again, Leach, one of Cumberland Valley's captains, put his right boot on it, dribbling it into the far side of the Hempfield goal and giving the Eagles a 2-1 come-from-behind victory on their home turf.
"We just need to do everything we've been doing," said Matt Billman, "and there needs to be a hunger and an attitude that we hadn't captured yet. I think today, we captured that."
GOLDEN GOAL, Cumberland Valley. Eric Leach nets the winner with a nice touch on a bounce to give the Eagles a 2-1 win over Hempfield in the 86th minute. pic.twitter.com/MKyv3eJR8j— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) August 31, 2019
The loss gave Hempfield its second loss in less than a day. The Black Knights had dropped a 2-0 decision to Spring-Ford in Friday's season opener.
"Our approach going into the season," said Mark Ashley, Hempfield's coach, "knowing that we have so many young guys, is just to get a little bit better every day. We played yesterday, didn't play very well. Today, we did a much better job. There's still a lot we can improve on, but that's what these early season games are about."
The Black Knights struck first Saturday, taking advantage of a momentum swing when goalkeeper Evan Benedict made a pair of saves, including a point-blank stop against Leach in the 35th minute. Moments later, Hempfield's Hunter Green deposited Hughie Pohl's pass from the left of the net to give the Black Knights the advantage.
Hempfield's Evan Benedict reaches up and absorbs a shot from Cumberland Valley's Daniel Erickson to keep it scoreless in the 34th minute. pic.twitter.com/K0euhXuNE1— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) August 31, 2019
"That was huge," Ashley said. "If a keeper can come out and make a big save like that, that gives you a real boost of adrenaline and some confidence. For us to be able to turn around and counter and get a goal, that was awesome."
Cumberland Valley (1-1) struck quickly out of the halftime break, scoring 18 seconds into the period. Leach's pass found Cameron Platt, who punched in the equalizer.
"We just weren't ready for the intensity right off the bat," Ashley said. "We had played a good first half. We were happy with how we played, but we didn't carry that momentum over into the second half."
Cumberland Valley goalkeeper Luke Snyder prevented Hempfield's attack from generating any more momentum. Filling the vacancy left by Matt Zambetti, now a Virginia Tech freshman, Snyder stopped eight Hempfield shots and smothered other loose-ball chances.
Boys Soccer: Heck of a save by Cumberland Valley keeper Luke Snyder on this Hempfield chance keeps it scoreless in the 15th minute. pic.twitter.com/QC3ilRQ0qQ— Tim Gross (@TimGrossLNP) August 31, 2019
The Eagles, who won last year's District Three Class 4A title, controlled possession for a majority of the second half, won the coin toss for possession in the first overtime period and opted to take the opening kick. They pinned play down in the Hempfield end before the ball found Leach at the goal mouth in the 86th minute.
"They've got a long-standing tradition of high-quality soccer," Ashley said of the Eagles. "They play well as a team. They're organized, and they execute. That goal at the end was just real good execution on their part."