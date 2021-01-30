It is a tenet of Lancaster Catholic’s basketball program that defense, played well enough for long enough, will turn into offense.

Took about a half for that concept to kick in Saturday.

When it did, the Crusaders were able to parlay a big third quarter into a 60-43 defeat of Manheim Central in a Lancaster-Lebanon League crossover game.

The Crusaders are 9-1, 7-0 and alone in first place in Section Four of the Lancaster-Lebanon League. Central seems better that it’s 5-4 overall, 3-3 in Section Three marks.

The clubs really got after each other in uncompromising man-to-man defense. Four minutes in, the score was 3-2.

Catholic led only 8-7 after a quarter, and it wasn’t until Ross Conway stuck a 3-pointer late in the second quarter, to make it 17-11, that the Crusaders got a little breathing room.

“They did a good job of sagging off us a little bit,’’ Catholic coach Joe Klazas said. “Our offensive movement wasn’t very good. We talked about that at halftime.’’

On the other hand, as Conway put it, “We kind of preach defense leading to offense. If the shots aren’t falling, we feel like we can get each buckets from our defense.’’

The Crusaders started the second half on an 11-4 run, pushed the lead to 15 on a Conway follow, and to 15 again a moment late when Conway hit Bam Aikens flying to the rim off a turnover.

The Barons were long since relegated, with not much else coming from their halfcourt offense, to trying their luck from the third-point line. They shot six-for-25 from the arc.

The third quarter was 25-14. Although Central never really went away, the suspense was about over at that point.

Conway scored 15, Nevin Roman 13 and Devin Atkinson 10 for the Crusaders. Camryn Eberly led Central with 10 points.

Catholic is cruising now, in control of the Section Four race and atop the District Three Class AAA power ratings. The next month or so will be able refining, building depth, staying dialed in.

“We definitely have some guys (on the bench) who can give us good minutes in given situations,’’ Klazas said.

“Our practices have been so competitive. You don’t know when your time is coming.’’

Catholic is right back at it Monday, in an historic gym against a serious foe, at 8-1, L-L Section Five-leading Columbia.