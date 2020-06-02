Like every other Lancaster-Lebanon League athlete this spring, Garden Spot sophomore Derrick Lambert has had to get creative with his workout routine.

The COVID-19 pandemic not only meant the shutdown of schools and no spring sports, but it also meant no school-district weight-room accessibility, no gyms, no stadiums or fields, and no team gatherings or face to face workouts with coaches.

So Lambert, looking to stay fit while prepping for football season later this summer, has pushed himself to become the best wide receiver he can be.

“I saw this time as a great opportunity to get better,” he said.

If you’re a workout buff, you’re certainly familiar with the burpee, or squat thrust. It’s a staple in the cardio/crossfit world. Lambert, who has a background in hip-hop dancing, added a cool move to his burpee routine: A back-flip.

“I wanted to do a burpee with some resistance, and I knew I had to get higher to do a back-flip,” Lambert said. “And with me being a wide receiver, I wanted to be able to catch a ball while doing it. So I do a burpee, and then while jumping I flip and try and increase my reaction time, because when I land, the ball is coming at me and I need to catch it.”

Lambert’s younger brother, Ryan, a seventh-grader at Garden Spot and budding football player like his big brother, throws the passes during the back-flip burpee drills.

“I learned how to do some different types of flips two or three years ago,” Lambert said. “I never landed on my neck, but a couple of times I landed funky. It was a mental block thing.”

Now nimble and confident in his flipping game, Lambert has added a back-flip to his workout routine. Unfortunately, it’s a move he can’t flash on the football field; a back-flip would surely draw an unsportsmanlike penalty flag.

“If we were allowed to celebrate after a touchdown,” Lambert said, chuckling, “I’d probably do it.”

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

One of Lambert’s seven receptions last season went for a touchdown, against Manheim Central. He punted on the post-TD celebration.

When Lambert isn’t doing back-flip burpees in the backyard in the family’s Bowmansville’s home, he spends a couple of hours every week at Brubaker Park in Fivepointville, running the hills with football teammates Andrew Jones, Gavin Miller and Luke Nagle.

“We work on footwork and do speed drills there,” Lambert said. “One of our problems last year was that we weren’t giving our quarterback (Jesse Martin) many open receivers to throw to. So we want to work on our footwork and our reaction-time stuff.”

The dastardly hills at Brubaker Park stretch all the way around a baseball diamond, and Lambert and his teammates go all the way around, up and then down, three separate times.

“It helps us with endurance for sure,” said Lambert, a 5-11, 160-pounder. “I’ve never been the fastest wide receiver, so I believe running the hills will definitely help me with speed. Power, too, and helping me get off the line faster.”

Lambert and the Spartans will be looking to change their fortunes in the fall; Garden Spot, which dips down from Section Two to Section Three for the next two-year cycle, is on a 24-game losing streak. Lambert and his mates are determined to snap that skid, hence their beefed up workout routine.

“We’re trying to be leaders and help push each other to get these things done, no matter how hard it is,” Lambert said. “In the fourth quarter, two minutes to go and you have the ball and you need to make a move, if you can’t step up and help lead the team, then who else will?

“With no coaches being able to push me right now, I have to do what I have to do. If that means doing back-flip burpees, then that’s what I'll do.”

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage