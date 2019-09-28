Lancaster-Lebanon League sports teams are known for tough, solid competition on fields and in gyms across the conference. But the denizens of the L-L are also know for supporting each other in hard times. And on Friday night, football players, cheerleaders, student sections and fans in general banded together to support one of their own.
Ryan Smith, a 2018 Lampeter-Strasburg graduate who helped lead the Pioneers to the L-L boys basketball title that year, is in Philadelphia’s Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania battling acute myeloid leukemia.
His alma mater and the rest of the L-L community decided to show him he is not alone in his fight by donning orange apparel.
From players sporting orange wristbands and socks to cheerleaders with orange bows in their hair to fans wearing any manner of orange pants, shirts and hats, the support Friday was overwhelming.
It made itself known across Twitter as well, with the hashtag #OrangeForRyan getting plenty of play:
Fans of @ELCORaiderFB decked out in #OrangeForRyan pic.twitter.com/psfiqBFoUi— David Bohr (@David_Bohr) September 27, 2019
#OrangeforRyan #LSGSS pic.twitter.com/I3QxMGgqc7— LS Girls Soccer (@LSGirlsSoccer) September 28, 2019
Laney and I are #OrangeforRyan at the Penn Manor game tonight! Thinking of you @rsm1th_ pic.twitter.com/yHObhFvksB— Christy McCanna (@McCannaCM) September 27, 2019
E-Town student section repping #OrangeForRyan at homecoming vs. Solanco tonight. pic.twitter.com/R4i9vL3bDb— Elizabethtown Advocate Sports (@ETownPASports) September 27, 2019
Crusader Crazies wearing orange for Ryan. Keep fighting Ryan. #OrangeForRyan @LCatholic @CrusaderCrazy @kraftsmanship pic.twitter.com/N6RRJ8vYUb— LCHS Athletics (@LCHS1022) September 28, 2019
Football: Wilson student section rockin' the orange, and Manheim Township cheerleaders with orange ribbons in their hair #OrangeForRyan @rsm1th_ @kraftsmanship @LancasterSports @LancasterOnline pic.twitter.com/0h9nSKBLoe— John Walk (@JWalkLNP) September 27, 2019
@cometnation2019 and the student section are getting set for kickoff of our Gold/Orange out vs McCaskey. #orangeforryan #ForTheKids @PMHSThon pic.twitter.com/tOBaey9tV8— PM Athletic Training (@PMSportsMed) September 27, 2019