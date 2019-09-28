2019 Lampeter-Strasburg at Hempfield Football
The Lampeter-Strasburg student section join the Hempfield student section at halftime clad in orange in support of Ryan Smith during week 6 high school football action at Hempfield High School Stadium in Landisville on Friday, September 27, 2019.

 MARK PALCZEWSKI | LNP Correspondent

Lancaster-Lebanon League sports teams are known for tough, solid competition on fields and in gyms across the conference. But the denizens of the L-L are also know for supporting each other in hard times. And on Friday night, football players, cheerleaders, student sections and fans in general banded together to support one of their own.

Ryan Smith, a 2018 Lampeter-Strasburg graduate who helped lead the Pioneers to the L-L boys basketball title that year, is in Philadelphia’s Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania battling acute myeloid leukemia.

His alma mater and the rest of the L-L community decided to show him he is not alone in his fight by donning orange apparel.

From players sporting orange wristbands and socks to cheerleaders with orange bows in their hair to fans wearing any manner of orange pants, shirts and hats, the support Friday was overwhelming.

It made itself known across Twitter as well, with the hashtag #OrangeForRyan getting plenty of play:

