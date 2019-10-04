Annville-Cleona announced Friday morning that tonight's Section 3 L-L football game Pequea Valley will now be played Saturday after three Annville-Cleona football players were injured in a car crash.

The game will be played Saturday at 12 p.m. at Cedar Crest High School, Pequea Valley athletics tweeted out.

There will be no admission charged for the game, the A-C athletics department tweeted Friday.

The game was postponed because of a car accident involving Annville-Cleona players on Thursday night, according to an email from A-C's athletic department.

Due to unfortunate circumstances, PV’s varsity Football game with A-C has been postponed until Saturday 10/5 at noon. Please keep Annville- Cleona families in your thoughts. https://t.co/zmKFOPTVvU — Pequea Valley Ath. (@PV_Athletics) October 4, 2019

Three Annville-Cleona football players -- two under the age of 18 -- were taken to Hershey Medical Center for injures from the crash, which happened around 5:26 p.m., at the intersection of Palmyra-Bellegrove and Syner roads.

Last night, three students from A-C Secondary School were in a car accident. We truly appreciate your thoughts and prayers as our students work on recovering. — A-C MS/HS Principal (@ac_principal) October 4, 2019

The crash entrapped the front-seat passenger, who was freed about 10-15 minutes after first responders arrived, police said.

Friday morning, two of the players were treated and released, one is still at Hershey Medical Center.

Dante Bonilla, an 18-year-old senior defensive end with the Little Dutchmen, was driving the car, Lebanon Daily News reports.

The driver of the pickup truck was an adult male and refused medical attention, police said.

Police are still investigating the crash.

