Friday’s Annville-Cleona vs. Pequea Valley football game was moved to Saturday after three Annville-Cleona football players were hurt in a car crash Thursday.

One of the players remained hospitalized Friday at Hershey Medical Center. All three are students at Annville-Cleona Secondary School, according to a tweet from the school.

The two-vehicle crash happened at 5:26 p.m. Thursday at Palmyra Bellegrove and Syner roads in Annville, Lebanon County, according to the Cleona Borough Police Department.

Due to unfortunate circumstances, PV’s varsity Football game with A-C has been postponed until Saturday 10/5 at noon. Please keep Annville- Cleona families in your thoughts. https://t.co/zmKFOPTVvU — Pequea Valley Ath. (@PV_Athletics) October 4, 2019

The Lebanon Daily News reported that Lee Lebbon, 51, of Annville, was driving a pickup truck that struck the SUV carrying the three football players. The SUV was driven by Dante Bonilla, 18, according to the report. Police are investigating the crash.

Police said it took about 10 to 15 minutes to free the front-seat passenger in the SUV. Two of the players were treated at Hershey Medical Center and released, police said. Police did not know the condition of the third player midday Friday.

Last night, three students from A-C Secondary School were in a car accident. We truly appreciate your thoughts and prayers as our students work on recovering. — A-C MS/HS Principal (@ac_principal) October 4, 2019

The game will be played at noon Saturday at Cedar Crest High School, 115 E. Evergreen Road, Lebanon. There will be no admission to the game, according to a tweet from the Annville-Cleona athletics department.

The location was changed because Annville-Cleona had maintenance scheduled on the track around its football field Saturday, according to Mark Grossmann, athletic director at Pequea Valley High School.

Grossman said he got a text around 11:45 p.m. Thursday from Annville-Cleona's athletic director Thomas Long.

"He was just leaving the hospital at that point," Grossmann said. "He considered the possibility of postponing the game out of sensitivity to his kids and what they'd gone through."

Grossman said postponing sounded good to him, and by about 5:30 a.m. the two were working on the rescheduling plan.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

TWITTER: @JeffReinhart77

More LNP L-L League football coverage