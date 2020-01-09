Elizabethtown surrendered the first goal of the game Wednesday night in the final minute of the first period, but the Bears responded with goals early in the second and third periods to swing the momentum and earn a 3-1 win over Warwick in their Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League Viola Division clash at Klick Lewis Arena,

Wednesday's victory gave the Bears (5-7-1-0) — with players from Elizabethtown, Donegal and Middletown — their first two-game win streak since the club's run to a Viola Cup title in 2016.

The Bears tied Wednesday's game at one with Liam Hanley's goal 1:10 into the second period and took the lead when Avery Merlo found the back of the net 1:38 into the third. Elizabethtown's Carter Lutter scored an empty-net goal in the game's final minute to seal the win, and Bears goaltender Kaden Rhyder turned away 39 shots in the victory.

CPIHL announces 2020 varsity all-star teams The Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League held its annual all-star draft Sunday…

Kyle Zimmerman had given the Warriors (7-3-2-1) the lead with a goal in the final minute of the first period, and Breanna Cesavice made 17 saves as the team continued its six-game trend of alternating wins and losses.

Wednesday's Other Score

Bears Division

Palmyra 3, Cumberland Valley 2

Friday's Schedule

Bears Division

Susquehanna vs. Central Dauphin at Twin ponds, 8:15 p.m.

Cumberland Valley vs. Manheim Township at Regency Ice Rink, 8:20 p.m.

Hershey vs. Palmyra at Klick Lewis Arena, 8:30 p.m.

Viola Division

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Palmyra vs. Twin Valley at Body Zone, 6:30 p.m.

Dallastown vs. Keystone at Twin Ponds, 6:30 p.m.

Central York vs. Penn Manor at Lancaster Ice Rink, 7:15 p.m.

Manheim Central vs. West Shore at Twin Ponds, 8:30 p.m.

Cedar Crest vs. Warwick at Lancaster Ice Rink, 9 p.m.

Statistics were compiled on the CPIHL's website.