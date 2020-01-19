As the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League heads into the final two weeks of the regular season, playoff spots remain up for grabs.
In the Bears Division, Palmyra (27 standings points), Central Dauphin (25), Hershey (23) and Lower Dauphin (20) have clinched playoff berths for the five-team postseason tournament. Meanwhile, Manheim Township (8) and Cumberland Valley (5) look to lock down the No. 5 seed and the right to play the No. 4 seed in the playoffs.
In the Viola Division, Hempfield and Annville-Cleona, with 20 standings points each, hold the No. 5 and No. 6 spots, respectively, while two points separate the Keystone Kraken (15 points), Dallastown (15), Central York (14) and Elizabethtown (13), as they look to qualify for the division's seven-team postseason tournament.
With playoff berths and positioning to still be decided, here's a look at some of the top performances from last week as well as some of this week's top matchups.
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Elias Lountzis, Hempfield: The Black Knights (10-5-0-0) invigorated their postseason push with wins over Susquehannock and Keystone last week. Lountzis scored five goals in Monday's 6-3 win over Susquehannock, including a pair of first-period goals that gave the Knights a 2-0 lead. The senior followed it up with a two-goal performance in Friday's 7-3 win over the Kraken. Lountzis leads the Viola Division with 31 goals.
Kameron Freeman, Annville-Cleona: The senior registered seven points — three goals and three assists — to help the Little Dutchmen (10-5-0-0) keep pace in the Viola Division in Monday's 12-4 win over Palmyra. Annville-Cleona led 4-3 early in the second period before a goal and an assist from Freeman extended the lead.
Noah Leach, Lowe Dauphin: The Falcons (10-4-0-0) kept pace with the Bears Division leaders with an 8-1 win over Manheim Township Friday. Leach, a junior, factored into six of those goals with a hat trick and three assists.
GAMES TO WATCH
Palmyra vs. Lower Dauphin (Monday, 7:45 p.m. at Twin Ponds): The Cougars (13-1-0-1) have their sights set on a No. 1 seed in the Bears Division playoffs. They could bolster their case with a win over the Falcons, who have won seven of their last eight games, including a 6-4 win over Palmyra Dec. 16 that evened the regular-season series between the two teams.
West Shore vs. Cedar Crest (Monday, 8:30 p.m. at Klick Lewis Arena): West Shore (14-1-0-0), with players from Red Land and Cedar Cliff, has occupied the top spot in the Viola Division throughout the season. The Falcons (12-4-0-0), with players from Cedar Crest, Lebanon, Lebanon Catholic and Elco, look to build momentum heading into the playoffs. West Shore won the first game betwen the two clubs with a 6-1 decision Nov. 18.
Varsity All-Star Game (Wednesday, 8 p.m. at Twin Ponds): The league's annual all-star showcase features the top juniors and seniors divided into two teams. Last year's game was a 9-8 thriller decided in overtime.