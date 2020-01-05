The Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League opened the final month of its regular season Friday. Here's a look back at some of the top performances from Friday's slate and the pre-holiday schedule, as well as some of the key matchups in the first full week of 2020.
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Alex Cassivi, Central Dauphin: With the Rams (10-3-1-0) and Hershey tied 1-1 through two periods Friday, Cassivi scored a pair of goals in the first five minutes of the third to help Central Dauphin pull ahead for an eventual 3-2 victory. The freshman also recorded an assist in the team's 5-1 win over Lower Dauphin Dec. 20 and scored a goal in Central Dauphin's 9-0 victory over Cumberland Valley Dec. 16.
Conner McCaffrey, Central York: The junior netminder stopped all 36 shots he faced for the Panthers (5-7-0-0) in a 3-0 victory over previously unbeaten West Shore Dec. 16. It was McCaffrey's first shutout of the season, and it snapped a two-game losing streak for Central York.
Jack Evans, Warwick: Alternating wins and losses since Dec. 6, the Warriors (7-2-2-1) earned a 4-1 victory over Cedar Crest Dec. 16. with the help of three points from Evans. The junior erased the Falcons' early 1-0 lead with a second-period goal before assisting on the go-ahead goal and scoring his second of the night. Evans also picked up an assist in Warwick's 6-1 win over Manheim Central Friday and a goal in Warwick's 4-1 loss to Annville-Cleona Dec. 20.
GAMES TO WATCH
Hempfield vs. Keystone Kraken (Monday, 7:45 p.m. at Twin Ponds): With seven teams from the Viola Division advancing to the playoffs, teams in the No. 6 spot and No. 7 spot face off with key standings points on the line. The Kraken (7-4-1-0), with players from Trinity, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Shippensburg, Chambersburg, Northern York and Spring Grove, have won three of their last four games and earned points in seven of their last eight. Meanwhile, the Black Knights (7-5-0-0), with players from Hempfield and Conestoga Valley, have dropped four of their last six games.
Hershey vs. Palmyra (Friday, 8:30 p.m. at Klick Lewis Arena): Two of the teams aiming for the top spot in the Bears Division renew their rivalry. Palmyra won the first meeting of the regular season, 7-6 in overtime Nov. 22. Last week, both clubs issued statements regarding concerns over spectator behavior. "The Palmyra Cheif of Police and Hershey Chief of Police have been in talks with our Athletic Director about how to handle the 'rowdiness' of our student section," according to the Hershey club's Twitter account. "One of the solutions mentioned was to ban students from attending games if the fighting, profanity and use of illegal substances does not end." A statement from the Palmyra Ice Hockey Association read, in part, "conduct detrimental to 'common sense' rules written for players and fans (emailed to parents, players (code of conduct) , social media posts and posted at area ice rinks) will be up held and enforced by the PIHA, CPHIL, ALL Ice Arenas and the local police."
Cedar Crest vs. Warwick (Friday, 9 p.m. at Lancaster Ice Rink): The Falcons (10-3-0-0), with players from Cedar Crest, Lebanon, Lebanon Catholic and Elco, look to even the season series with the Warriors after the 4-1 setback Dec. 16. Cedar Crest has won the two games since the first head-to-head matchup while the Warriors went 1-1.