The Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League season returned from a brief Thanksgiving break with teams loading up to begin the playoff push in the second half of the season.
Following is a look at some of last week's top performances and some of the top matchups in the week ahead.
Players of the Week
Sean Barba, Central York: The Panthers (4-4-0-0) climbed back to .500 with a pair of wins last week. Barba, a senior, netted two goals in Monday's 5-3 win over Hempfield and followed it up four days later with one goal and three assists in Central York's 10-0 win over Manheim Central.
Noah Loran, Keystone: After two straight losses, the Kraken (4-3-1-0) picked up standings points in each of their last three games. Mechanicsburg's Loran recorded a hat trick in Monday's 9-4 win over Dallastown and dished out two assists in Friday's 6-6 tie with Warwick.
Nolan Harner, Cedar Crest: The Falcons (7-1-0-0), with players from Cedar Crest, Elco, Lebanon and Lebanon Catholic, picked up their second straight win Wednesday to remain in second place in the Viola Division. In that victory, a 3-0 decision over Penn Manor, Harner - a Lebanon Catholic sophomore - stopped all 26 shots he faced for his second shutout of the season.
Games to Watch
Cedar Crest vs. Twin Valley (Monday, 6:45 p..m. at Body Zone): The two Viola Division teams with only one regulation loss look to keep pace with first-place West Shore. Crest won its last two games while the Raiders (6-1-0-1) earned standings points in each of their last five games, suffering an overtime loss to West Shore Nov. 22.
Palmyra vs. Central Dauphin (Wednesday, 8:20 p.m. at Twin Ponds): As the Bears Division race heats up, the second-place Cougars (7-0-0-1) and third-place Rams (6-2-1-0) skate for a statement win. Central Dauphin was the only team to top Palmyra to date, earning a 5-4 overtime win Nov. 18 on William Hershey's game-winning goal.
Cumberland Valley vs. Susquehanna (Friday, 8:30 p.m. at Twin Ponds): Two teams looking to turn things around in the back half of the season look for a spark when they face off. The Eagles (1-7-0-0) topped the Stampede (0-8-0-0) in an 8-3 decision Nov. 6.