With less than one week left in the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League season, the playoff picture still needs to be finalized. In the Bears Division, Palmyra (15-1-0-1) clinched the No. 1 seed while Central Dauphin (12-4-1-0), Hershey (11-2-1-2) and Lower Dauphin (11-4-0-0) will jockey for seeds No. 2 through No. 4. The fifth and final Bears Division playoff spot will belong to either Manheim Township (4-12-0-0) or Cumberland Valley (2-13-0-1).

In the Viola Division, West Shore (15-2-0-0) and Twin Valley (14-1-0-1) still have a hot at the No. 1 seed while Cedar Crest (13-4-0-0), Hempfield (11-4-0-0), Annville-Cleona (11-5-0-0) and Warwick (9-5-2-1) have at least clinched playoff berths. Keystone (8-7-1-0) and Central York (8-8-0-0) are in the running for the final playoff spot in the seven-team tournament. The Kraken can finish as high as No. 6.

Before the playoff field is finalized, here's a look back at last week's top performers and a look ahead at the games to watch in the final week of the regular season.

PLAYERS OF THE WEEK

Jackson Bell, Palmyra: The Cougars' junior netminder faced 52 shots last week and stopped all 52 in a pair of 26-save shutout. Bell blanked Lower Dauphin 3-0 Monday and followed it up with a 3-0 shutout of Central Dauphin Friday, helping the Cougars clinch the No. 1 seed in the Bears Division playoffs.

Nolan Hoover, Cedar Crest: The Falcons continued to build momentum with the playoffs on the horizon, and Hoover, a senior, contributed with two goals and an assist in Cedar Crest's 4-3 win over West Shore Monday. The Falcons trailed 2-1 when Hoover netted his first goal of the game late in the first period. With the score tied 3-3 midway through the third period, Hoover scored the eventual game-winning goal.

Bailey Kreitz, Keystone: The Kraken bolstered their playoff chances with a 4-1 win over Penn Manor Friday. Spring Grove's Kreitz assisted on three of the goals.

GAMES TO WATCH

Twin Valley vs. Central York (Monday, 8 p.m. at York Ice Arena): The Raiders, winners of nine straight games, can extend that streak to double digits and put themselves in a position to take over first place in the Viola Division. Meanwhile, the Panthers look to keep pace in the race for the final playoff spot.

West Shore vs. Annville-Cleona (Monday, 8:30 p.m. at Klick Lewis Arena): West Shore could clinch the No. 1 seed with a win and a Twin Valley loss Monday. Meanwhile, the Little Dutchmen look to improve their playoff seeding.

Cumberland Valley vs. Manheim Township (Friday, 7:15 p.m. at Lancaster Ice Rink): The final regular-season game for both teams could determine the final playoff spot in the Bears Division. The Blue Streaks won the first two meetings between the teams with an 8-2 decision Nov. 15 and a 5-4 overtime decision Jan. 10.