The push for the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League playoffs has reached full swing. Here's a look at some of the top performances from last week as well as some of the key games in the week ahead.

Players of the Week

Kaden Rhyder, Elizabethtown: The Bears (5-7-1-0) were outshot 40-20 in Wednesday's game against Warwick, but the Elizabethtown freshman turned away 39 of those shots to help his team clinch a 3-1 victory. Rhyder posted a .944 save percentage over his last three games, playing a major role in Elizabethtown's first winning streak since 2016.

Logan Myers, Central York: With the Panthers (6-7-0-0) trailing Penn Manor 2-0 early in the second period, Myers recorded three second-period assists to help Central York grab the lead in an eventual 6-2 victory.

Jake Spina, Twin Valley: The Raiders (12-1-0-1) moved to within a point of first-place West Shore with a pair of victories last week. Spina, a senior, scored two goals in Twin Valley's 6-1 win over Palmyra Friday and picked up four points -- one goal and three assists -- in the Raiders' 4-3 win over Annville-Cleona Monday.

Games to Watch

Manheim Township vs. Hershey (Monday, 8:30 p.m. at Lancaster Ice Rink): The Blue Streaks (4-9-0-0) earned a key win in their postseason chase Friday with a 5-4 overtime decision against Cumberland Valley. They host the hungry Trojans (8-2-1-2), who have fallen behind the Bears Divsion front-runners with two straight losses and three of their last four. Hershey won the first two meetings between the two clubs, each by a 10-0 score.

Central York vs. Dallastown (Monday, 8 p.m. at York Ice Arena): The first two teams outside the Viola Division's seven-team playoff window open the week with a shot at two key points. Central York -- which also ices players from Northeastern -- has won two of its last three while the Wildcats (7-7-1-0) picked up a win Friday after losing two straight.

Kaystone Kraken vs. Hempfield (Friday, 9 p.m. at Lancaster Ice Rink): The Kraken (7-6-1-0), with players from Trinity, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Shippensburg, Chambersburg, Northern York and Spring Grove, and the Black Knights (8-5-0-0), with players from Hempfield and Conestoga Valley, have their sights set on locking up a postseason berth. Hempfield won the first meeting, 7-2, Monday.