The division races are heating up as the Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League season charges into the second half.
In the Bears Division, Palmyra (17 points), Hershey (17), Central Dauphin (15) an Lower Dauphin (14) have bunched up at the top of the standings. In the Viola Division, undefeated West Shore (20 points) has pulled ahead of the pack while Twin Valley (16) and Cedar Crest (15) lead the chase pack.
Here are some of the top performances from last week as well as some of the top matchups looming in the week ahead.
Players of the Week
Koby Howay, Twin Valley: In a back-and-forth game with Warwick Friday, Howat delivered the winning goal 1:24 into overtime to give the Raiders (8-1-0-1) a 7-6 win. Earlier in the week, the senior registered a goal and two assists in Twin Valley's 5-3 victory over Cedar Crest Monday.
Cole McCulley, Lower Dauphin: The Falcons (7-3-0-0) soared back into the race for the top spot in the Bears Division with five straight wins. McCulley, a junior, collected two assists and four goals -- including the game-winning tally in overtime -- in the team's most recent win, a 6-5 victory over Hershey Friday night. He also scored two goals in Lower Dauphin's 4-1 win over Manheim Township Monday.
Brady Frey, Susquehannock: Outshot 33-16 Friday night agaisnt Penn Manor, the Warriors (2-7-1-1) still skated to their second straight win, a 3-1 decision, thanks to 32 sasves from Frey. The netminder also made 13 saves in Susquehannock's 8-3 win over Palmyra Wednesday.
Games to Watch
Warwick vs. Cedar Crest (Monday, 8:45 p.m. at Klick Lewis Arena): A showdown between the No. 3 and No. 4 teams in the Viola Division, the Falcons (8-2-0-0), with players from Cedar Crest, Lebanon, Lebanon Catholic and Elco, face off against the Warriors (5-1-2-1). Cedar Crest defeated Palmyra 9-2 Friday while the Warriors fell to Twin Valley in overtime.
Keystone Kraken vs. Annville-Cleona (Wednesday, 8:45 p.m. at Klick Lewis Arena): The Kraken, with players from Trinity, Carlisle, Mechanicsburg, Camp Hill, Shippensburg, Chambersburg, Northern York and Spring Grove, picked up standings points in each of their last four games while the Little Dutchmen (6-3-0-0) roll into the week on a three-game win streak.
Central Dauphin vs. Lower Dauphin (Friday, 6:30 p.m. at Twin Ponds): The Falcons and Rams (7-3-1-0) face off for the third time this season. Lower Dauphin won the season opener, 4-1, Oct. 28 while Central Dauphn responded with a 3-2 win Nov. 22.