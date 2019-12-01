The Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League season headed into the Thanksgiving break on the heels of competitive games and thrilling finishes. As the league returns and leans into the second month of the season, here are some of the top performances from the last week of games as well as some of the top matchups for the week ahead.
PLAYERS OF THE WEEK
Owen Schmidt, Palmyra: The senior netted two goals and two assists for the Cougars (5-0-0-1) in a wild 7-6 come-from-behind win over Hershey Nov. 22. Palmyra trailed 5-0 before Schmidt set up a goal by Kyle Ziemba with 7:29 left in the second period. Schmidt added an assist and scored two goals in the third period, including the game-tying tally with 1:16 left in regulation. Ziemba netted the winner in overtime. Schmidt also registered a goal and an assist in Palmyra's 5-4 overtime loss to Central Dauphin Nov. 18. At the break, Schmidt led the Viola Division in assists (13) and shared the league's lead in points with Ziemba (21).
Kayden Freeman, Annville-Cleona: The Little Dutchmen (3-3-0-0) were tied 1-1 with Dallastown Nov. 22 before Freeman netted a natural hat trick to help Annville-Cleona pull away for a 6-4 win. The senior also picked up two goals and two assists in Anncille-Cleona's 10-0 win over Manheim Central Nov. 18 and one goal and one assist in a 3-2 loss to Twin Valley Monday.
Christian Holtzapple, West Shore: West Shore (7-0-0-0), the CPIHL's lone unbeaten team, went to overtime with Twin Valley Nov. 22 before Holtzapple netted the game-winning goal, his second of the night, three minutes into the extra period. The Red Land senior also netted a goal and dished out an assist in West Shore's 6-1 win over previously unbeaten Cedar Crest Nov. 18.
GAMES TO WATCH
Hershey vs. Central Dauphin (Monday, 7:45 p.m. at Twin Ponds): Coming off their first loss of the season in a setback to Palmyra, the Trojans (7-0-0-1) look to regain their momentum against the Rams (5-2-0-0), who have won their last four games.
Keystone vs. Dallastown (Monday, 6:15 p.m. at York Ice Arena): The Kraken (3-3-0-0) and Wildcats (4-4-1-0) face off looking to build on wins in their previous games. Keystone defeated Central York 7-5 Nov. 20 while Dallastown pulled away from Manheim Central for a 7-1 victory Monday.
Penn Manor vs. Cedar Crest (Wednesday, 8:45 p.m. at Klick Lewis Arena): Two of the top defensive teams in the Viola Division clash. The Comets (4-2-0-0), coming off a 9-2 win over Palmyra Nov. 22, have allowed nine goals total while the Falcons (6-1-0-0) surrendered 16, including three in an 8-3 win over Elizabethtown in their last game Nov. 22.